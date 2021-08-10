224 Green Lawson Road, Sneedville, TN 37869

Here is a great opportunity to own an income producing turn-key Air BNB and Banquet Hall with many other possibilities including: live here and rent the other side, rent both sides as long-term rentals, have a nice country store with a residence, or have a great vacation getaway home that can pay for itself when not in use by the family. This is in a beautiful and quiet area of Sneedville and just outside of town, Elrod Falls is within a 10-minute drive, the Clinch River is very close for fishing and kayaking, and Gatlinburg/Pigeon Forge is only 1.5 hours away. Hancock County is very peaceful with gorgeous views and great people everywhere you go. The owners have decorated this beautifully and are willing to leave almost all items with the property. Check out Overhome Memories on Air BNB.