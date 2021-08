The first clue that the John David Washington starrer “Beckett” is not a typical thriller is that its director is ... Ferdinando Cito Filomarino. That name might not ring a bell, but the Italian Filomarino (great-nephew of Luchino Visconti) was the second-unit director for Luca Guadagnino films including “Call Me By Your Name,” and Guadagnino is a producer on “Beckett.” So despite its genre and big-name stars — Washington and Alicia Vikander — Filomarino’s second feature has the texture, atmosphere and attention to character of a small European film, rather than the one-liners and physics-defying action of a big-budget popcorn movie. By the way, it’s also suspenseful and involving.