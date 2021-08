PRINCETON- The Princeton Police Department announced Thursday the retirement of K9 Roy. Roy, twelve-year-old 75-pound Belgian Malinois was born in Holland. He, along with his handler Officer Joel Drozda, graduated from Controlled FORCE as a dual-purpose Police K9 Team in 2013. During his illustrious career Roy assisted in numerous arrests and help take hundreds of pounds of illegal drugs off the streets. Roy also performed community outreach by doing K9 demonstrations and visiting the local schools and businesses. Officials say he will now be spending his days at home relaxing pool side and enjoying belly rubs.