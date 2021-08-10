Preliminary recommendations on community policing, law enforcement policy presented this week in Oklahoma City

Preliminary recommendations on the future of community policing and law enforcement policy are being presented to volunteer panels this week in Oklahoma City, the next step before City Council consideration later this year.

The preliminary report is the product of more than a year of background work with dozens of community groups and hundreds of local leaders. Service professionals, lawmakers, activists, organizers, religious leaders, mental health experts, advocates for people experiencing homelessness and others participated in interviews, listening sessions, virtual meetings and more.

The Law Enforcement Policy Task Force and Community Policing Working Group, among others, will receive the preliminary recommendations at meetings beginning Tuesday. Their feedback will be considered for a final report, which will be delivered to the City Council. The final report may have recommendations that have been added, removed or changed based on feedback, new challenges and other factors.

The City Manager and Police Department will be responsible for implementing adopted recommendations.

The preliminary recommendations are available here on okc.gov.

The Community Policing Working Group is scheduled to receive and discuss the report at its meeting Tuesday. The Law Enforcement Policy Task Force will receive and discuss it at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in a virtual meeting here on Zoom. A recording of the meeting will be posted later to the City’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/cityofokc.