Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma County, OK

Preliminary recommendations on community policing, law enforcement policy presented this week in Oklahoma City

Posted by 
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
 5 days ago

Preliminary recommendations on the future of community policing and law enforcement policy are being presented to volunteer panels this week in Oklahoma City, the next step before City Council consideration later this year.

The preliminary report is the product of more than a year of background work with dozens of community groups and hundreds of local leaders. Service professionals, lawmakers, activists, organizers, religious leaders, mental health experts, advocates for people experiencing homelessness and others participated in interviews, listening sessions, virtual meetings and more.

The Law Enforcement Policy Task Force and Community Policing Working Group, among others, will receive the preliminary recommendations at meetings beginning Tuesday. Their feedback will be considered for a final report, which will be delivered to the City Council. The final report may have recommendations that have been added, removed or changed based on feedback, new challenges and other factors.

The City Manager and Police Department will be responsible for implementing adopted recommendations.

The preliminary recommendations are available here on okc.gov.

The Community Policing Working Group is scheduled to receive and discuss the report at its meeting Tuesday. The Law Enforcement Policy Task Force will receive and discuss it at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in a virtual meeting here on Zoom. A recording of the meeting will be posted later to the City’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/cityofokc.

Comments / 0

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

132
Followers
108
Post
99
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma City , officially the City of Oklahoma City, and often shortened to OKC, is the capital and largest city of the U.S. state of Oklahoma. The county seat of Oklahoma County, making it Oklahoma's largest municipality and metropolitan area by population.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma County, OK
Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
Oklahoma County, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
County
Oklahoma County, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Policing#Homelessness#Mental Health#The City Council#Police Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Fred reforms into tropical storm and targets Florida, Grace continues to churn in Caribbean

Two tropical storms simultaneously threatened landfall Sunday as Fred strengthened on its way to the Gulf Coast and Grace continues to loom over the Caribbean. The National Hurricane Center upgraded Fred after it regenerated back into a tropical storm over the Gulf of Mexico. The storm is expected to hit Southern Florida, the Bid Bend and the Panhandle. Tropical storm warnings were issued at 11 a.m. Sunday for the northern Gulf Coast.
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

29 dead in Haiti after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits

At least 29 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was mobilizing all available government resources to help victims in the affected areas. The epicenter of the...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

GOP lawmakers blast Biden over Afghanistan collapse

Republican lawmakers on Sunday blasted the Biden administration’s withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan while the Taliban inched closer to taking over Kabul as images of chinooks evacuating embassy staff from the capital city prompted comparisons to America’s exit from Vietnam. “This is President Biden ’s Saigon moment,” House Minority...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Death toll from Haiti earthquake rises to more than 700

LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — The death toll from a powerful magnitude 7.2 earthquake in Haiti climbed sharply on Sunday, with at least 724 dead and a minimum of 2,800 injured. The updated figures from Haiti’s Office of Civil Protection follow a previous count of 304 dead. The office’s director, Jerry Chandler, said rescuers are continuing to search for possible survivors under the rubble.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Judge orders Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy to be reinstated

A federal judge has ordered the Biden administration to reinstate the "Remain in Mexico" policy that had been put in place by the Trump administration, stating that President Biden 's White House had acted "arbitrarily and capriciously" in ending the program. As CBS News reported, U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk...

Comments / 0

Community Policy