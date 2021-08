The Devil, they say, is in the details — and we’ve got loads of ’em in this preview of the sixth and final season of Netflix’s Lucifer. Lucifer was of course cancelled by Fox in May 2018, after three seasons. But a month later, Netflix stepped forth to “rescue” the supernatural-tinged procedural for a fourth season, followed by a fifth. Season 5 famously was to mark the end of the series, but Netflix surprised co-showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich with a request for one more, truly final round. As a result, the Season 5 finale’s original coda got clipped, and the EPs whipped up a 10-episode “love letter” to Lucifans.