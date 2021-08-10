Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

2020 Steelers Season Recall: Bengals shock Steelers in Monday Night debacle

By Joe Kuzma
steelcityunderground.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteel City Underground presents our 2020 Steelers Recall: a look back at Pittsburgh Steelers games and storylines from last season. Steelers Nation was looking forward to a rebound by their previously unbeaten team who dropped their first two losses of the 2020 season in consecutive games to Washington and Buffalo. Unfortunately, the 2-10-1 Bengals weren’t the cure for the Steelers ailments.

www.steelcityunderground.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#American Football#Steelers Nation#Cincy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL GM Says It’s ‘Over’ For 1 Star Quarterback

After last year’s perfect 11-0 start ended in disappointment, the Pittsburgh Steelers are eyeing another playoff trip in 2021. That means most of the pressure will lie with a 39-year-old Ben Roethlisberger. As the 2020 season wore on, it became increasingly clear that the Steelers’ starting quarterback was far from...
NFLchatsports.com

Are the Steelers About to Release a Three-Headed Monster?

Once seen as a position that lacked a lot of depth, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Outside Linebacker spot suddenly may not be such a problem. T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith seemed to be the only two “sure things” considering they had a rookie (Quincy Roche) and well-traveled backup(Cassius Marsh) in reserve. That was before Melvin Ingram showed up.
NFLPosted by
102.5 WDVE

Pittsburgh Steelers Veteran Starter Announces Retirement From NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers veteran linebacker Vince Williams has notified the team of his retirement plans. The Steelers confirmed that Williams, 31, will retire ahead of what would have been his ninth NFL season, all of which were spent with the franchise. "Vince Williams notified us today that he will retire from...
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

Pittsburgh Steelers Star TJ Watt Drops $100K on Engagement Diamond for Fiancee Dani Rhodes

A diamond ring has been a declaration of true love for centuries. It seems like Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker TJ Watt knows that as well. The NFL superstar recently asked his longtime girlfriend Dani Rhodes to be his wife. And just like marriage is forever, Watt clearly knows that diamonds are forever, too. He popped the question at a gorgeous waterfront spot last week. And, of course, Rhodes said yes.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

4 Steelers tumbling down depth charts during the preseason

After the first preseason game of the season, these four Steelers find themselves tumbling down the depth chart. While there is still a long way to go before the Steelers open their regular season, the first preseason game and subsequent practices have been pretty telling as to what players are shining and which are faltering. Some players that were expected to be contributors have now found themselves in an unlikely position to even make the roster. Here are the four Steelers tumbling down depth charts after the team’s first preseason games.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Steelers Corner Announces He Suffered Torn ACL

The Pittsburgh Steelers‘ defense took a depth hit on Tuesday. Steelers cornerback DeMarkus Acy announced on Tuesday evening that he tore his ACL during practice. To make matters worse, he was just days away from making his “pro debut” at the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday. “Unfortunately tore my...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Has Brutally Honest Admission On Tom Brady

Tom Brady is leading the way for NFL quarterbacks attempting to play into their 40s. The legendary quarterback just won his seventh Super Bowl in his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady is looking for another one this year, too. Ben Roethlisberger is almost 40. At 39, he’s...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former NFL receiver Dez Bryant understands how the Steelers have squandered James Washington's skills

If you have any questions about whether or not Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington isn’t being utilized to the fullest, just ask another great wide receiver. Former NFL star Dez Bryant took to Twitter on Thursday night to let prospective NFL teams know if they want a great receiver, call up the Steelers because they are wasting Washington’s talent.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: NFL Player’s Wife Broke The News That He Was Traded

On Thursday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars for former Pro Bowl linebacker Joe Schobert. The news took the NFL world by surprise as there were no previous reports of the teams discussing a potential trade. How the news came out, though, may have been even more of a surprise.
NFLNBC Sports

Steelers sign Lafayette Pitts

The Steelers moved to add a defensive back on Friday after losing DeMarkus Acy to a torn ACL earlier this week. The team announced the signing of Lafayette Pitts. Acy was waived with an injury designation after going down, so there was no need to open a roster spot. Pitts...
NFL247Sports

The Highest-Paid NFL Players Ever, Ranked

Who's the top-earning NFL player of all time? Here's a hint: It's not Tom Brady, Peyton Manning or Aaron Rodgers. So, who is it?. We've assembled a countdown of the 50 biggest money-makers in NFL history, according to Spotrac data. Football and financial stats are current through the end of the 2020 season.
NFLBleacher Report

7 NFL Teams Most Likely to Disappoint in 2021

In the NFL, disappointment can come in many forms. An eight-win season might feel fantastic for New York Jets or Jacksonville Jaguars fans, but New England Patriots or Green Bay Packers supporters would be disheartened if their teams missed the playoffs or finished with sub-.500 records. There's no standard way...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 former Ben Roethlisberger teammates Steelers should bring back for final Super Bowl run

If the Pittsburgh Steelers want to make one last run to the Super Bowl with Ben Roethlisberger under center, here are three of his former teammates they should bring back. The Pittsburgh Steelers officially kick off the NFL preseason on Thursday night when they face the Dallas Cowboys in the Pro Football Hall of Fame game. Entering the 2021 league year, the Steelers ensured that they were not making a change at quarterback, as they agreed to terms with veteran Ben Roethlisberger on a restructured contract.
NFL27 First News

Report: Steelers acquire former Browns’ linebacker in trade

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Multiple published reports say that the Steelers have acquired linebacker Joe Schobert in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Schobert played one season for the Jaguars after signing a five-year free agent contract worth $53.75 million in 2020. There are currently no details regarding what Jacksonville...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger answers prayer of cancer-stricken QB

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is in the twilight of his playing career but he can still deliver the goods — on and off the field. This one is more of a latter, as the veteran signal-caller helped fulfill the wish of Garrett King, a high school quarterback of the Freeport High School football team who is also dealing with cancer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy