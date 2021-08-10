2020 Steelers Season Recall: Bengals shock Steelers in Monday Night debacle
Steel City Underground presents our 2020 Steelers Recall: a look back at Pittsburgh Steelers games and storylines from last season. Steelers Nation was looking forward to a rebound by their previously unbeaten team who dropped their first two losses of the 2020 season in consecutive games to Washington and Buffalo. Unfortunately, the 2-10-1 Bengals weren’t the cure for the Steelers ailments.www.steelcityunderground.com
