Community Development – Building Inspector

By City of Calhoun
 5 days ago

The City of Calhoun is now accepting applications for a Building Inspector in the Community Development department. Responsibilities include assisting in the daily operation of building, zoning and land use in the City of Calhoun; assist in the inspection of residential, commercial, and industrial construction with emphasis on structural, plumbing, electric, gas, mechanical and HVAC. Responsible for zoning and land use interpretation to assure compliance with City Ordinances and the Calhoun Comprehensive Plan.

