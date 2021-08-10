Celebrate Pearl Jam’s 30th anniversary with special Guest DJs, fan-voted concerts & more

Cypress Hill’s self-titled debut album turns 30 years old today, and the iconic West Coast hip-hop group is going all in on the anniversary. There’s an expanded 30th anniversary edition of the LP featuring three bonus tracks, released on digital and vinyl and as a limited edition box set spread across six 7-inch singles with an 80-page booklet of liner notes and photos. And there’s another version on 12-inch vinyl that also comes with an original graphic novel called Tres Equis.