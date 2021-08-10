Celebrate Pearl Jam’s 30th anniversary with special Guest DJs, fan-voted concerts & more
Throughout August, celebrate 30 years of Pearl Jam as SiriusXM’s Pearl Jam Radio (Ch. 22) airs exclusive Guest DJ sessions from celebrity fans — such as Sean Penn, Laura Dern, Michael J. Fox, Edward Norton, and others — plus the top 30 fan-voted Pearl Jam concerts of all time, special editions of the Faithfull Forum live call-in show, and more. See the broadcast schedule below, and check back soon for updates.blog.siriusxm.com
