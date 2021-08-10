Cancel
Lewes, DE

Carlos captures Cape-to-Cape Challenge Cup

By Ron MacArthur
Cape Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarlos, skippered by Tom Lord of Corinthian Yacht Club of Cape May, N.J., brought home the coveted Cape-to-Cape Challenge Cup after two days of racing on both sides of Delaware Bay. The 14th annual event, founded by Lord and Lewes Yacht Club’s Nick Carter, featured two buoy races Aug. 6 off Cape May and sailors left early Aug. 7 in a race across the bay to the finish in front of the Lewes Yacht Club.

