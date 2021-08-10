Carlos captures Cape-to-Cape Challenge Cup

Interconnected sports world - Joe Franchella is a grandfather and football guy like me by way of the Philadelphia Catholic League. I met him last spring at a girls’ lacrosse game at Sussex Academy. His granddaughters Emma and Rilyn Lehman play field hockey and lacrosse for the Seahawks. Emma is a rising senior, while Rilyn is entering ninth grade. Franchella coached high school football with the legendary Dick Bedesem at Archbishop Wood. Bedesem was my high school school coach at Bishop Egan. And so along the fence we talked some football and some field hockey, and exchanged granddaughter stories. Rilyn Lehman participated in the U14 field hockey AAU Junior Olympics in Houston, Texas, last week. Players were selected from the USA Field Hockey Nexus Championship held in Virginia Beach in July. Rilyn is a member of the Shore Byrds travel field hockey program under the direction of Jodi Hollamon and Juli Bradford. Practice for high school field hockey begins Monday, Aug. 16. Sussex Academy and Cape do not play each other this season; it's one of those Henlopen Conference weird schedule quirks.