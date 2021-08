When you think of a chain restaurant, a bonafide steakhouse is probably not the first thing that comes to mind. Burritos? Sure. Burgers? Absolutely. But steak? It seems like a dish that's reserved for only the most exclusive of establishments. But there's one chain that does steak really, really well, and that's Ruth's Chris Steak House. It's a place where you can grab a nice meal and treat yourself and your loved ones. And since there are so many different choices on the menu, you know that everyone in your crew will find something they'll love.