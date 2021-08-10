Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Meal Prep Concept Dream Dinners Launches National Franchise Program

fsrmagazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDream Dinners, which created the meal prep concept nearly 20 years ago, is giving entrepreneurs – especially working moms and foodservice professionals – an opportunity to take a bite out of the growing meal prep industry through a new national franchise program. Dream Dinners, which is the only national meal...

www.fsrmagazine.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Franchising#Business Opportunity#Home Delivery#Franchisees#Food Drink#Dream Dinners#New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Delivery Service
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
EatThis

This Popular French Bakery Chain Just Opened Its First Walmart Locations

As McDonald's announced hundreds of closures of its Walmart locations, the big-box retailer began looking for new fast-food tenants that would provide its customers with craveable food options. One of the newly onboarded chains is La Madeleine French Bakery & Cafe, which announced in April that it would be partnering with Walmart on new express outposts in several locations in Texas.
Recipesvegoutmag.com

The 12 Best Vegan Shelf-Stable Meals

These microwavable bowls and pouches were made for busy plant-based eaters. Whether you’re looking for shelf-stable options to keep at your desk for workday lunches, delicious and convenient go-tos for busy weeknights, or low-key products for vegan-friendly travel, these meals are for you! From protein-packed curry pouches to multigrain harvest bowls to microwavable cups packed with vegetable ingredients, the easy plant-based options are endless. Check out our list of the 12 best vegan shelf-stable meals for fast entrée inspo.
Food & Drinksgrocerydive.com

Publix cooks up its own line of plant-based tenders

Publix announced on Thursday it’s rolling out its first pea-based “chickenless” tenders to stores this week under its Greenwise brand. The rollout complements Publix's launch in April of Greenwise Meatless Burgers — a product that competes with high-profile selections like Beyond Burger — the grocer noted. Publix is aiming to...
Restaurantsfsrmagazine.com

With Delta Variant, Restaurants Must 'Be a Student of the Past'

Another “perfect storm” is stirring for restaurants, says Lisa Miller, a consumer insights and innovation strategist who has tracked guest behavior throughout the pandemic. But it’s not as straight-lined as you might assume. Delta has become the dominant COVID strain in the U.S., where it is believed to account for...
RecipesLaredo Morning Times

Food chat: Tips for back to school and back to the office meal prep

Each week, The staff of The Washington Post Food section fields questions about all things edible. Here are edited excerpts from that chat. Q: After a long hiatus, I'm going back to school to finish my undergraduate degree. It's going to be a jam-packed year and, while I'm excited, thinking about cooking on top of working full time and going to school has me very nervous and overwhelmed. I have roughly a month to prepare for the fall semester. Any meal prep tips, tricks or recipes to share - basically anything that I can do now?
Boulder, COfranchising.com

Modern Market Eatery Launches National Franchise Growth Strategy: Why Now?

Renee Israel, Chief Franchise Officer at Modern Market, explains why the health-conscious, fast casual chain is ready to select strong franchise partners to help grow the brand. When Modern Market Eatery opened its first restaurant in Boulder, Colorado over 12 years ago, the mission was always to inspire happier, healthier...
Brooklyn Park, MNchainstoreage.com

Taco Bell preps new ‘Defy’ frictionless drive-thru concept for ‘22

A quick-service Mexican food chain will pilot a store model that offers enhanced drive-thru service for customers who order via mobile app or third-party delivery platform. Taco Bell will break ground on its new “Taco Bell Defy” store model at a franchised location in Brooklyn Park, Minn. in August 2021. With plans to open its doors to the public by summer 2022, the 3,000-sq.-ft., two-story model was developed in partnership with Minneapolis-based Vertical Works Inc., a design company specializing in verticals including quick-serve restaurants.
Restaurantsfsrmagazine.com

How Restaurants Can Make New Employees their Best Brand Ambassadors

As states roll back many of the restrictions enacted to stop the spread of COVID-19, restaurant owners are banking on a full recovery after a devastating year. But new challenges have emerged. Although brands may be focused on re-engaging existing customers and attracting new ones, labor shortages have impacted their ability to quickly find and hire new team members. In turn, customer experience needs to be monitored closely. Brands need to pay close attention, as many new employees and inadequate staff sizes could translate into operational inconsistencies and an overall degradation in service delivery.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Panera Bread Just Announced A Merger With These 2 Popular Chains

If you're looking for a tasty but nutritious meal on the go, you can't go wrong with. . Founded in 1980, according to the company website, this beloved bakery-café chain has grown into a multibillion-dollar empire and is now one of the top-10 quick-service and fast-casual dining options in America, a list where fast food chains like McDonald's, Taco Bell, Burger King, and Subway have commonly reigned (via QSR).
Restaurantsfsrmagazine.com

Veneto Hospitality Launches Virtual Italian Concept Benvolio's

Veneto Hospitality (Veneto), an Austin-based hospitality management company featuring some of the city’s favorite family-friendly restaurants like Juliet Italian Kitchen, announced today its new restaurant concept Benvolio’s, and the formal debut of the Veneto brand. Founded in 2021 with a team of seasoned hospitality professionals, Veneto co-owners Dan and Donna...
Dublin, OHfsrmagazine.com

Cameron Mitchell Restaurants to Launch New Valentina Concept

Inspired by a fifth-generation Italian family winery, Cameron Mitchell Restaurants (CMR) is bringing a new restaurant concept to Bridge Park in Dublin, Ohio. Valentina’s will join the portfolio of award-winning CMR restaurants in the early spring of 2022. The concept was born following a 2018 trip to Italy to celebrate...
Wichita, KSwichitabyeb.com

An 8-course blind menu dinner at P.M. Sessions at the Canvas is a meal unlike any other

I’ve always said one of the best ways to spend time with others is over a meal. And one of the best meals in town can be had when you show up, bring your own drinks, and just eat whatever is presented in front of you. Put the stress of deciding what to eat aside and let someone else decide for you. That is the beauty of P.M. Sessions at the Canvas which has returned to Wichita.
Food & Drinksleitesculinaria.com

Win A Copy of The Ultimate Meal-Prep Cookbook

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy. Fill in the giveaway information, and you’ll be entered to win a copy of The Ultimate Meal-Prep Cookbook: One Grocery List. A Week of Meals. No Waste. by America’s Test Kitchen (America’s Test Kitchen, 2021). (ARV $29.99) Note: You...
Food & Drinksvegnews.com

Nestlé Launches Its First Prepared Vegan Meals

Today, Nestlé-owned brand Freshly is launching its first fully vegan meal line. Under its new Purely Plant menu, the chef-prepared meal delivery service will offer six options developed to showcase the nutritional benefits and delicious possibilities of plant-based foods. The meals, which are ready to eat in approximately three minutes,...
Recipesglamourmagazine.co.uk

I tried meal prep delivery service KBK and if you love easy, tasty, nutritional meals then you'll be just as obsessed as I am

A good home-cooked meal is the way to my heart. Perhaps it stems from having a foodie of a mother who immediately asks if I’ve eaten whenever I visit her, or maybe it’s my appreciation of the time and attention that goes into making a dish packed full of wonderful, fresh ingredients. Having said all that, I don’t always have lots of time to spend in my kitchen myself. As much as I love creating something from scratch and learning new recipes or reciting old ones, a busy or bad day can quickly lead to a drop in motivation when it comes to what I eat.
Food & Drinkshermoney.com

How To Meal Prep With A Limited Budget + Limited Time

We love our neighborhood deep-dish pizza place, too… But it’s time to get serious about an easy meal prep plan so you can keep your budget intact. Lately, we’ve all been enjoying more nights dining out with friends and family as we celebrate being vaccinated and returning to “normal.” But although the shift to being more social may be a welcome change for us psychologically, it can cause serious damage to our budgets if we spend too much, too soon. The majority of Americans — 62% — said they miss eating out restaurants more than any other lifestyle change according to a recent Nielsen/Wizer Impact study. And as much as we might want to flock to restaurants as soon as we’re comfortable dining out, we shouldn’t lose sight of just how much money we’ve been saving by cooking at home during the pandemic.
San Diego, CAsandiegodowntownnews.com

Meal delivery company Everytable launches in SD

Everytable, a mission-driven meal delivery company, is expanding outside of Los Angeles to San Diego. The company prices their ready-made meals based on what a community can afford. Each meal costs between $5-9. Meals are priced according to the median household income of the neighborhood. For example, in National City...
RestaurantsQSR magazine

Emerging Concept The Red Chickz Announces Franchising Opportunity

The Red Chickz, the hottest new Nashville hot chicken franchise, is making its mark on the West Coast. With another location opening in Culver City this year, the brand is looking to expand throughout California and other states as well through franchising. What started as a southern favorite, has now...

Comments / 0

Community Policy