Meal Prep Concept Dream Dinners Launches National Franchise Program

We love our neighborhood deep-dish pizza place, too… But it’s time to get serious about an easy meal prep plan so you can keep your budget intact. Lately, we’ve all been enjoying more nights dining out with friends and family as we celebrate being vaccinated and returning to “normal.” But although the shift to being more social may be a welcome change for us psychologically, it can cause serious damage to our budgets if we spend too much, too soon. The majority of Americans — 62% — said they miss eating out restaurants more than any other lifestyle change according to a recent Nielsen/Wizer Impact study. And as much as we might want to flock to restaurants as soon as we’re comfortable dining out, we shouldn’t lose sight of just how much money we’ve been saving by cooking at home during the pandemic.