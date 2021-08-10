Deer Park Junior Community Association Donates Free Library in Honor of Officer Joseph Piagentini
Town of Babylon Deputy Supervisor and Parks & Recreation Chairman Tony Martinez and Councilman DuWayne Gregory were recently on-hand as the Deer Park Junior Community Association had a free book exchange library installed at the playground at Fabio Buttitta Park in Deer Park. Also in attendance were Suffolk County Legislators Tom Donnelly and Jason Richberg, Town of Babylon Beautification Director Viscel Moore, and Suffolk County first precinct officers Aue and Schieda.www.townofbabylon.com
