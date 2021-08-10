Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Delaware State

Delaware Botanic Gardens elects new board members

Cape Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelaware Botanic Gardens announced the election of four new members to its board of directors along with a new member of the DBG advisory council, Dr Marianne Walch. “We are honored that these distinguished professionals are bringing to DBG’s leadership team a remarkable mix of business savvy, horticultural experience and dedication to public service. This infusion of talent and energy will empower DBG to get to the next level of performance by increasing our program offerings and ensuring the continuity of DBG’s governance. I especially thank Sheryl Swed and Carol McCloud for recruiting these outstanding board and advisory council members,” said Ray Sander, Delaware Botanic Gardens president.

www.capegazette.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Lifestyle
Local
Delaware Government
City
Lewes, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Botanic Gardens#Election#Volunteers#Advisory Board#Dbg#Food Bank Of Delaware
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food Bank
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration approves record permanent jump in food stamps

Millions of Americans will see their food stamp benefits permanently increase by a record amount later this year, The New York Times reported. The Biden administration is expected to announce the new rules Monday, and they will take effect in October, according to the Times. Average monthly benefits are slated...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban declares 'war is over' as president and diplomats flee Kabul

KABUL, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The Taliban declared the war in Afghanistan was over after insurgents took control of the presidential palace in Kabul as U.S.-led forces departed and Western nations scrambled on Monday to evacuate their citizens. President Ashraf Ghani fled the country on Sunday as the Islamist militants...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Death toll from northern Turkey floods rises to 62

BOZKURT, Turkey, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Flash floods that have swept through towns in the Turkish Black Sea region have killed 62 people, authorities said on Sunday, as search and rescue efforts to find missing people continued. The floods brought chaos to northern provinces just as authorities were declaring wildfires...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

GOP lawmakers blast Biden over Afghanistan collapse

Republican lawmakers on Sunday blasted the Biden administration’s withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan while the Taliban inched closer to taking over Kabul as images of Chinooks evacuating embassy staff from the capital city prompted comparisons to America’s exit from Vietnam. “This is President Biden ’s Saigon moment,” House Minority...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

29 dead in Haiti after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits

At least 29 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was mobilizing all available government resources to help victims in the affected areas. The epicenter of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy