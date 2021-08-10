Delaware Botanic Gardens elects new board members

Delaware Botanic Gardens announced the election of four new members to its board of directors along with a new member of the DBG advisory council, Dr Marianne Walch. “We are honored that these distinguished professionals are bringing to DBG’s leadership team a remarkable mix of business savvy, horticultural experience and dedication to public service. This infusion of talent and energy will empower DBG to get to the next level of performance by increasing our program offerings and ensuring the continuity of DBG’s governance. I especially thank Sheryl Swed and Carol McCloud for recruiting these outstanding board and advisory council members,” said Ray Sander, Delaware Botanic Gardens president.