Garland, TX

Garland man charged in robbery of Amazon driver, chase

By Brad Kellar
The Herald-Banner
 5 days ago
Some Caddo Mills residents had to wait just a little longer for their Amazon purchases late last week, but they were eventually delivered by the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office.

A Garland man remained in the Hunt County Detention Center Monday, charged in connection with a Thursday afternoon incident in which he allegedly robbed an Amazon delivery driver and led officers in a chase across North Texas, ending in a crash on the Lake Ray Hubbard bridge.

Fernando Calderon was being held in lieu of $426,900 bond on multiple charges including two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant and one count each of aggravated assault, robbery, evading arrest, criminal mischief, failure to identify and theft.

Calderon filed a writ of habeas corpus with the 196th District Court, seeking the appointment of a defense attorney.

The aggravated assault against a public servant charges are first degree felonies, each carrying a maximum sentence of up to life in prison upon conviction and the aggravated assault and robbery charges each carry sentences of up to 20 years in prison.

According to a report from the Hunt County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called Thursday to the 3100 block of FM 36 in Caddo Mills in reference to an Amazon driver being robbed. In the process of the deputy taking a robbery report from the driver, officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 6000 block of FM 36. Calderon fled prior to officers arriving at the scene of the disturbance.

Officers received information Calderon was northbound on FM 36, heading towards Interstate 30 in a silver minivan and observed the vehicle traveling north on FM 36 near FM 1564 west.

The deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, which then accelerated and fled from the officers. Officers pursued the vehicle onto Interstate 30 westbound in excess of over 100 MPH.

As the officers attempted to spike the minivan’s tires, Calderon intentionally veered in into the ditch towards officers who were standing outside their patrol vehicles. Calderon narrowly missed hitting the officers and their vehicle as he traveled out of the ditch back onto the roadway.

The pursuit continued through Royse City and Rockwall and came to an end on I-30 near Dalrock Road, after the minivan wrecked into a guardrail. Stolen items from the Amazon robbery were recovered from the minivan.

It was determined Calderon, the driver and only occupant of the minivan, was the suspect in the robbery. Investigators from the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office recovered the items and returned them to the rightful owners.

Greenville, TX
