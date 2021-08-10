‘Grasping Your Grief’ support group planned at senior center

The Wood County Committee on Aging will be holding a support group called Grasping Your Grief two times per month starting in September. This open forum group is for those who have experienced a loss within their lives. It will be facilitated by Lisa Myers, LISW-S and Jessica Ricker, MSW, LSW. The group is aimed to connect, teach, encourage, provide support, and assist those grieving and adjusting to a loss of a loved one within their lives.