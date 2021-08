The New York Knicks will have a brand new starting lineup headed into 2021-22. What should fans expect with the slight changes?. After exceeding expectations last season, the New York Knicks are ready to keep building and moving forward in 2021-22. Instead of going for the big splash in free agency, the front office just focused on maintaining the core and adding elsewhere when necessary. Throw in good drafting, and both Leon Rose and Scott Perry should have several suitors wanting to take them out for a T-bone at Gallagher’s.