LumiraDx receives EUA for COVID-19 antibody test
LumiraDx has received emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its SARS-CoV-2 Ab test. The test, which detects antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, is intended to be used to help identify individuals with an adaptive immune response to SARS-CoV-2, indicating recent or prior infection. The LumiraDx SARS-CoV-2 Ab test has been commercially available in Europe since achieving CE mark in September of 2020.www.mlo-online.com
