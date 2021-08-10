Cancel
LumiraDx receives EUA for COVID-19 antibody test

By LABline
mlo-online.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLumiraDx has received emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its SARS-CoV-2 Ab test. The test, which detects antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, is intended to be used to help identify individuals with an adaptive immune response to SARS-CoV-2, indicating recent or prior infection. The LumiraDx SARS-CoV-2 Ab test has been commercially available in Europe since achieving CE mark in September of 2020.

