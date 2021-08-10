Cancel
Research to Prevent Blindness and Association of University Professors of Ophthalmology Announce 2022 Recipient of RPB David F. Weeks Award for Outstanding Vision Research

By Research to Prevent Blindness
Newswise
 5 days ago

Newswise — SAN FRANCISCO, CA and NEW YORK, NY, August 10– Donald Zack, MD, PhD, is recognized for ground-breaking contributions to the field of vision research (Weeks Award). The Weeks Award, funded through the generosity of Research to Prevent Blindness (RPB), an anonymous donor, and the Association of University Professors of Ophthalmology (AUPO), annually recognizes and celebrates an excellent vision researcher. The award carries the name of David F. Weeks, former President and Chairman of RPB, in honor of his contributions to the field of vision research. Dr. Zack will receive his award and deliver a presentation during the AUPO 2022 Annual Meeting in Fort Lauderdale, Florida in January.

Public HealthNewswise

Hackensack University Medical Center Cardiologists Publish Study of COVID-19 Induced Shock Subgroups in American Journal of Cardiology

Newswise — A new database analysis of critically ill patients with pneumonia related to COVID-19, published in the American Journal of Cardiology1 and conducted at Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center (HUMC), is the first study to report the prevalence of different types of shock in patients with COVID-19. The definition of these subgroups may allow therapy to be tailored to the underlying causes of the hemodynamic abnormalities.
Collegesyale.edu

Brazilian Fulbright Award offered for teaching and research at Yale

The new Fulbright Distinguished Scholar Award in Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences at Yale University will give one $30,000 award for a Brazilian scholar to spend one academic semester per year lecturing and researching beginning in the fall term 2022 or spring term 2023 following the Yale University academic year calendar.
Mental HealthNewswise

UNC TEACCH Researchers Awarded $9 Million for Study of Suicide Prevention Tailored for Youth on the Autism Spectrum

Newswise — CHAPEL HILL, NC – Brenna Maddox, PhD, assistant professor in the UNC Department of Psychiatry and an implementation scientist for the UNC TEACCH Autism Program, is co-leading a national study funded by a $9-million award from the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI) that will compare the effectiveness of two suicide prevention interventions for autistic individuals. The study will involve four health systems across the U.S. and will be co-led by Shari Jager-Hyman, PhD, assistant professor of Psychiatry, Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Health Holland Awards Innovative Research Grant For DNA Pol IIIC Inhibitors To Leiden University Medical Center And Acurx Pharmaceuticals

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq ACXP) ("Acurx" or the "Company") a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of antibiotics for difficult-to-treat bacterial infections, announced today that Health Holland has awarded a grant of approximately $500,000 USD to Leiden University Medical Center (LUMC) and, through a three-party Consortium Agreement, Acurx Pharmaceuticals. This grant will fund an innovative research project entitled: Bad bugs, new drugs: structural elucidation of polymerase C* from multidrug resistant organisms to guide optimization of a new class of therapeutics.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

American Physical Society Announces Fall 2021 Prize and Award Recipients

Honors recognize achievements in fluid dynamics, nuclear physics, and plasma physics. The American Physical Society (APS) has announced the Society’s Fall 2021 prize and award recipients. The Division of Fluid Dynamics (DFD), Division of Nuclear Physics (DNP), and Division of Plasma Physics (DPP) will present these prizes and awards at their annual meetings in the Fall.
Cancerhealio.com

Animal imaging researcher wins award for contributions to oncology research

The International Society of Magnetic Resonance in Medicine awarded Natalie J. Serkova, PhD, the 2021 Senior Fellow Award for her work in animal imaging for oncology research. “I was humbled and ecstatic to receive this award, which is from my alma mater — the International Society of Magnetic Resonance in Medicine, the largest and most prominent MRI society of which I was a member since my graduate work,” Serkova, director of the Animal Imaging Shared Resource at University of Colorado Cancer Center, said during an interview with Healio. “They supported me as a student with travel scholarships and free educational workshops. To receive this award means that my contributions really matter to the MRI world. It shows that our work is recognized by the some of the best imaging scientists and physicians in the world.”
Richmond, VArichmond.edu

University of Richmond Political Science Professor Jennifer Bowie Awarded NSF Grant for Research on Judicial Decision Making

UNIVERSITY OF RICHMOND — Jennifer Bowie, associate professor of political science has been awarded a more than $28K supplemental grant from the National Science Foundation to continue her research on judicial decision making. This ongoing, three-year project explores the relationship between lower court judges and their Supreme Court counterparts in...
CollegesPoets and Quants

B-School Professor: Most Faculty Research Fails In 1 Important Way

It may not be the first thing applicants consider in deciding where to apply to business school. But it behooves MBA candidates to know how accomplished a B-school’s faculty is. Generally, professor quality is graded in terms of the impact of their work, academically and in the real world — but what is “impact,” how is it measured, and who does the measuring?
CollegesWashington Post

Howard University announces center to research health disparities

Howard University and several development partners will begin construction in 2023 on a new center dedicated to researching health disparities, school officials announced Thursday. The aim of the National Research Center for Health Disparities — which will be next to the school’s college of medicine — is to attract pharmaceutical...
CancerEurekAlert

The Children’s Cancer Foundation, Inc. announces the 2021 CCF Research Awards

The Children's Cancer Foundation, Inc. The Children’s Cancer Foundation, Inc. (CCF), a 501(c)3 non-profit, committed to funding locally-based researchers, programs and facilities until every child is assured a healthy future, will present grants to thirteen local pediatric oncology researchers at the 37th Annual Gala, to be held November 6, 2021 at Martin’s Crosswinds, in Greenbelt, MD. The CCF Gala will honor Giant Food and President Ira Kress with the Gift of Life Award.
Potsdam, NYclarkson.edu

NSF Awards $250,000 to Three Clarkson University Professors for Biometrics-based Authentication Research

The National Science Foundation has awarded a $250,000 Partnerships for Innovation (PFI) grant to three Clarkson University electrical & computer engineering professors to prototype advanced behavioral biometrics-based computer user authentication systems. The broader impact and commercial potential of this project is in online fraud detection and prevention for large populations...
Denton, TXspectrumlocalnews.com

UNT professor and a research team of students help develop COVID-19 breathalyzer

DENTON, Texas — A University of North Texas professor and his research team of three students have found a way to sense how much of a viral load an illness like COVID-19 can have in people. A mass spectrometer machine, about the size of a small suitcase, has been remodeled to take breath samples of unique volatile organic compounds coming from out of your breath.
Orono, MEumaine.edu

2021 Faculty Research Fund Awards Announcement

The Faculty Research Fund program aims to support faculty in establishing or maintaining high-quality research programs and other creative achievements. Competitions are held annually and funded by the Office of the Vice President for Research and Dean of the Graduate School through a review and nomination process by the Faculty Research Fund Committee.
AgricultureAlbany Herald

UGA professor's grant will fund research into age-related pathogens in plants

ATHENS — Li Yang smiles in a controlled-environment growth room with shelves of plants behind him. Assistant Professor Yang has received $1.75 million from the National Institutes of Health to fund plant research into age-related pathogen resistance. The multiyear project should provide the agriculture industry with insights to help breed disease-resistant crops — and help explain why people’s immune responses change as they age.
Educationuci.edu

Penner elected to Sociological Research Association

Andrew Penner, UCI sociology professor, has been elected to the Sociological Research Association. The highly selective 400-person society of sociological scholars was founded in 1936 and annually elects up to 14 new members. The honor recognizes those selected as being the most successful researchers in their field. Penner joined the...

