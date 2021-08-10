Research to Prevent Blindness and Association of University Professors of Ophthalmology Announce 2022 Recipient of RPB David F. Weeks Award for Outstanding Vision Research
Newswise — SAN FRANCISCO, CA and NEW YORK, NY, August 10– Donald Zack, MD, PhD, is recognized for ground-breaking contributions to the field of vision research (Weeks Award). The Weeks Award, funded through the generosity of Research to Prevent Blindness (RPB), an anonymous donor, and the Association of University Professors of Ophthalmology (AUPO), annually recognizes and celebrates an excellent vision researcher. The award carries the name of David F. Weeks, former President and Chairman of RPB, in honor of his contributions to the field of vision research. Dr. Zack will receive his award and deliver a presentation during the AUPO 2022 Annual Meeting in Fort Lauderdale, Florida in January.www.newswise.com
