Peekskill, NY

Hudson Valley Theatre Company Brings Live Theater to Peekskill

By River Journal
riverjournalonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Phoenix Theatre and Arts Company’s Production of “The Importance of Being Earnest” opens Thursday, August 19!. The Phoenix Theatre and Arts Company (PTAC) is bringing Oscar Wilde’s classic play The Importance of Being Earnest to life in Peekskill. Performances will be in the Fr. Wilson Hall at the Church of the Assumption (131 Union Avenue) on Thursday, August 19 (7:30), Friday, August 20 (7:30), and Sunday, August 22 (2:30). Ticketing information is available at www.phoenixtheatreartsco.com.

riverjournalonline.com

