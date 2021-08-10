Xcel Energy Holiday Lights Parade Announces New 2021 Date
(Fargo, ND) -- Though the weather may still be hot, the Downtown Community Partnership is already planning for its signature winter event. The Xcel Energy Holiday Lights Parade is back on after taking a year off due to the pandemic, now with a new date. Traditionally, the parade was held on the Tuesday evening before Thanksgiving. This year, the parade will take place on Saturday, December 4th at 6:30 p.m.www.am1100theflag.com
