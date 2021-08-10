Trevor Richards, Tayler Saucedo, and Cole Sulser Talk Changeups and One-Seam Sinkers

Sulser (3-2) allowed a run on one hit and a walk with one strikeout in one inning, taking the loss versus the Yankees on Wednesday. The right-hander worked efficiently in the sixth inning, but he walked the first batter he faced in the seventh. Paul Fry came on in relief and allowed the inherited runner to score the go-ahead run, which resulted in Sulser getting charged with the loss. The 31-year-old has seen more high-leverage work lately, but he made a rather early appearance in a tied game, and his scoreless streak ended at 6.2 innings over eight appearances. He has a 2.90 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 55:19 K:BB through 40.1 innings overall.