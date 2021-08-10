Men's Soccer to Host Fall ID Clinic on October 3rd

Coach Lang Wedemeyer and the Liberty women's soccer team will be hosting tryouts for walk-ons on August 23rd. Tryouts will begin at 3 p.m. located at the practice fields. Those interested in attending the tryouts must fill out the tryout application form and have Liberty's Compliance office sign off on the form. In order to be able to participate in the tryouts, all full-time students must bring a copy of the front and back of your insurance card. It is also required for the tryout participants to have had a physical within the last six months and must be registered with the NCAA Eligibility Center. If you have any additional questions regarding the physical, please contact athletic trainer, Heather Deal, at hdeal@liberty.edu.