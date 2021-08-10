Men's Soccer to Host Fall ID Clinic on October 3rd

All exhibition games and the game versus Tulsa on 9/18 will be free admission to all fans. USF Athletics recognizes the needs of persons with disabilities, as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) of 1990, and continues to make every effort to accommodate individuals consistent with both ADA and State of Florida accessibility mandates. In addition, USF Athletics strives to accommodate the individual needs of guests with disabilities and has adopted the following ticket policies: USF Athletics maintains accessible seating for all venues. Accessible seating is limited at all facilities and requests are filled on a first-come, first-serve basis. Those needing to make accessible seating requests may contact their Personal Membership Representative directly or reach our Ticket Office via phone at 1-800-Go-Bulls or via email at bullstickets@usf.edu.
