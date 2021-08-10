Cancel
Men's Soccer to Host Fall ID Clinic on October 3rd

washingtoncollegesports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article9:15am - 11am - Technical Warm-Up / Possession Games / Small Sided Games / Full-Sided Games. 11am - Question and Answer Session - The College Soccer Process. Cost: $75 (Includes Brunch in our Dining Hall and a Washington College Men's Soccer T-Shirt) All sessions will be run by Head Coach...

Lynchburg, VALiberty News

Women’s Soccer Hosts Walk-On Tryouts

Coach Lang Wedemeyer and the Liberty women's soccer team will be hosting tryouts for walk-ons on August 23rd. Tryouts will begin at 3 p.m. located at the practice fields. Those interested in attending the tryouts must fill out the tryout application form and have Liberty's Compliance office sign off on the form. In order to be able to participate in the tryouts, all full-time students must bring a copy of the front and back of your insurance card. It is also required for the tryout participants to have had a physical within the last six months and must be registered with the NCAA Eligibility Center. If you have any additional questions regarding the physical, please contact athletic trainer, Heather Deal, at hdeal@liberty.edu.
Newark, NJnjit.edu

Men's Soccer Announces 2021 Schedule

Sixth-year head coach Fernando Barboto announced the Highlanders 2021 schedule, featuring a 17-match regular season slate which will kick off Aug. 26 at home on Lubetkin Field at Mal Simon Stadium. NJIT, which played its first season in the America East Conference in the Spring 2021, made the programs first-ever...
College Sportsgousfbulls.com

MEN'S SOCCER Tickets

All exhibition games and the game versus Tulsa on 9/18 will be free admission to all fans. USF Athletics recognizes the needs of persons with disabilities, as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) of 1990, and continues to make every effort to accommodate individuals consistent with both ADA and State of Florida accessibility mandates. In addition, USF Athletics strives to accommodate the individual needs of guests with disabilities and has adopted the following ticket policies: USF Athletics maintains accessible seating for all venues. Accessible seating is limited at all facilities and requests are filled on a first-come, first-serve basis. Those needing to make accessible seating requests may contact their Personal Membership Representative directly or reach our Ticket Office via phone at 1-800-Go-Bulls or via email at bullstickets@usf.edu.
Lyndonville, VTCaledonian Record-News

Hornets Release Volleyball, Men’s Soccer Slates

LYNDONVILLE — Northern Vermont University-Lyndon has released its 2021 men’s soccer schedule. The Hornets will return to competition on Sept. 1 when they travel to Norwich University for a non-conference matchup. It will be Lyndon’s first game in nearly 23 months, as the 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Piscataway Township, NJR Scarlet Knights

Men’s Soccer Signs Transfer Xavi Olmos to Complete 2021 Roster

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Rutgers men's soccer head coach Jim McElderry has announced the addition of graduate transfer Xavi Olmos, completing the roster for the Fall 2021 season. Olmos is part of a now 10-member newcomer class for the 2021 Fall campaign, joining the seven freshmen announced in April and two other transfers announced in July.
Soccertigermedianet.com

Men’s soccer receiving votes in preseason poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fort Hays State Men’s Soccer received votes in the United Soccer Coaches Preseason Top 25 Poll, released on Wednesday (Aug. 4). The Tigers will begin where they left off at the end of their brief 2021 spring campaign. Last year, FHSU posted a record of 4-2-1...
Louisville, KYbellarmine.edu

Cannady returns to men's soccer staff as full-time assistant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Former player and staff member Matt Cannady has returned to the Bellarmine University men's soccer team as a full-time assistant, Coach Tim Chastonay announced Tuesday. Cannady was a starting midfielder at Bellarmine from 2006-09 and was an assistant coach under Chastonay in 2013 and 2014 before embarking...
Bloomington, INchatsports.com

Robson Named Men’s Soccer Associate Head Coach

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana head men's soccer coach Todd Yeagley announced the elevation of Kevin Robson to associate head coach on Tuesday. "Kevin's new role spotlights his important contributions to our soccer program," said Yeagley. "His engaging personality, tremendous work rate and eye for talent has played a big part in our success on and off the field. Kevin loves IU soccer and continues to invest his heart and soul into our program. He has done a great job in helping IU soccer continue our quest for championship success."
North Manchester, INTimes-Union Newspaper

Brooks Tabbed Manchester Men’s Soccer Coach

NORTH MANCHESTER - Manchester University Director of Athletics Rick Espeset has announced that assistant men’s soccer coach Chad Brooks has been elevated to head men’s soccer coach. Former head coach Corey Brueggeman recently stepped down from the position to accept the role of director of men’s soccer operations at Ohio State University.
Socceranonymouseagle.com

Unscientific Predictions: 2021 Big East Men’s Soccer Preseason Awards

The 2021-22 athletic calendar inches closer and closer and closer every day. That means it’s time to make some preseason picks for the various fall sports in the Big East. We already pulled together awards for volleyball..... because for some reason they always go first in these things..... probably because officially, their league schedule does start before soccer..... so it’s time to keep it moving. Today we’re talking about Big East men’s soccer.
Piscataway Township, NJR Scarlet Knights

Women’s Soccer Unveils 2021 Fall Schedule

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Rutgers women's soccer has unveiled its 2021 Fall schedule. The campaign features 10 Big Ten matchups and seven nonconference contests, including a total of 11 home regular season matches hosted at Yurcak Field. Following home scrimmages with Navy (Aug. 12) and Colgate (Aug. 15), the Scarlet Knights...
Soccerumbcretrievers.com

Men's Soccer Reveals '21 Newcomers

BALTIMORE - UMBC Men's Soccer did not have a Senior Night in the spring of 2021. Goalkeeper Eddie Huebner was the lone senior on the 2020-21 squad and he opted to return for the 2021 fall campaign. As did all but one of the 20 letterwinners on that highly-competitive 3-4-1 squad.
Ferrum, VAwfxrtv.com

Cureton Joins Ferrum Staff as Head Men’s Soccer Coach

FERRUM, Va. — Director of Athletics John Sutyak has announced the hiring of Matt Cureton as Head Men’s Soccer Coach at Ferrum College. Cureton joins the Ferrum staff from fellow Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) member Guilford College, where he served as assistant men’s soccer coach for two seasons, whereas the most recent saw the Quakers reach the ODAC Tournament championship game.
Soccergoutrgv.com

Women's Soccer Announces Roster for Fall 20201

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's soccer head coach Glad Bugariu announced on Monday that the team has finalized the roster for the 2021 fall season with 24 returners and three newcomers rounding out the squad. "The roster itself only has three...
Lynchburg, VAchatsports.com

Eight Freshmen to Join Men's Soccer

Gyuwon “Josh” is a 5-8 forward from Lynchburg, Va. He was born in Seoul, South Korea but grew up in Lynchburg, Virgnia. He then moved to the Kansas City area in 2013 where he graduated from North Kansas City High School. Josh has spent the majority of his recent soccer career in the Sporting KC system. He has played for the U-15, U-17 and U-19 squads, tallying 11 goals. Josh enrolled in Temple early in the winter of 2021 but did not see the field. He plans to major in finance at Temple.
Atlanta, GAgopetrels.com

Chapman promoted within men’s soccer program

ATLANTA – Gabriel Chapman will take on a more prominent role with Oglethorpe men's soccer next year, as head coach Jon Akin announced Chapman's elevated coaching status beginning in the 2021-22 season. Chapman, who was a member of Akin's staff from 2013 to 2016 and returned for the 2020 season,...

