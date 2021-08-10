Christina Applegate reveals she has multiple sclerosis

In 2018, Selma Blair beat the tabloids to the punch and revealed that she had been quietly living with multiple sclerosis for over 15 years. Now, in the trailer for her new documentary, Introducing, Selma Blair, the actress has decided to share her journey since the aftermath of her public diagnosis: From chemotherapy to stem-cell transplants to her hair falling out, the situation became so dire that Blair at one point believed she was “shooting the final days of my life” in a hospital room. “I always thought I was on a reality show, like I was in a documentary, but only God would see it and disapprove,” she explains in the trailer. “I would like it to be as dramatic as I am. I was told to make plans for dying. Not because I have MS, but because I’m fighting MS … I feel like I’m in that Tom Hanks movie where he’s stranded on an island.” Introducing will be released in theaters and on Discovery+ in October.