The winemaking team at Precept prizes Canyon Vineyard Ranch, a site east of Prosser and formerly known as Snipes Canyon Ranch, not only for serving as a breadbasket but also as a stellar site for Malbec. John Freeman, who spearheads the winemaking for CEO Andrew Browne’s namesake brand, does a marvelous job with this Malbec. When it comes to the nose, think of Marionberry pie with a sugary crest, cinnamon powder, dried sesame seeds and pink peppercorns. The drink is bright, juicy and dominated by dark purple fruit akin to blackcurrant and blueberry. There’s a bit of vanilla from the oak. While there’s a nice bit of grip, it still stays in the range of medium weight, making this very easy to enjoy, particularly with flank steak or chicken thighs. Ask for it at the Browne Family Vineyards tasting rooms in downtown Seattle, Tacoma’s Proctor District or along Main Street in Walla Walla.