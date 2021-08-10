Mask are now recommended in all but 3 Maine counties

Mainers should now wear masks in all but three counties regardless of their vaccination status amid the rising summer surge in COVID-19 cases. Androscoggin County now has 52.64 cases per 100,000 people as of Tuesday morning, up from 47.1 the day before. Hancock County now has 61.83 cases per 100,000 people, up from 43.65. Knox County now has 52.8 cases per 100,000 people, up from 45.26. Oxford County now has 51.75 cases per 100,000 people, up from 46.54. Somerset County now has 59.42 cases per 100,000 people, up from 45.56. Washington County now has 79.67 cases per 100,000 people, up from 44.62.