Bisons return to Sahlen Field for first time in two years on Tuesday

Leading payments and software provider brings faster service and added convenience to Buffalo Bisons Stadium. SpotOn, one of the fastest-growing software and payments companies, has announced its first stadium client at Sahlen Field, the highest-capacity Triple-A ballpark in the United States at 16,000 and home to the MiLB Buffalo Bisons. Selected by Be Our Guest, SpotOn’s fully-integrated business management platform offers a complete end-to-end solution tailored to the Triple-A Stadium’s unique needs, including a lightning-fast cloud-based POS, handheld ordering and payments technology, and contactless payments. Since the season opener on June 2nd, SpotOn has helped to bring a grand slam experience to near capacity crowds every game at Sahlen Field while they temporarily hosted the MLB Toronto Blue Jays.
