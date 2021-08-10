‘Summer Days, Summer Nights’ Trailer: Anthony Ramos Stars In Edward Burns’ Latest, Nostalgic Ensemble Drama About Youth [Exclusive]

Fans of HBO’s “Big Little Lies” and “The Undoing” will naturally be drawn to the reunion of talent on Hulu’s “Nine Perfect Strangers,” but they should prepare for a very different kind of late summer vacation. Much less of a mystery and much more of a soap opera, this collaboration between David E. Kelley, Nicole Kidman, and Liane Moriarty (the author of “Big Little Lies” also penned this source material) is more of an internal journey than an external thriller. Sure, there are secrets, revelations, and even death threats, but “Nine Perfect Strangers” is about damaged people trying to heal in a place run by a mysterious woman who may need the most healing of all. Ultimately, it’s a mixed bag in terms of quality, best viewed as a performance piece from a ridiculously talented ensemble, even if the writing doesn’t always rise to their skill level.