Leos Carax Reveals the ‘Annette’ Scene He ‘Wrote Specifically’ for Rihanna and Then Had to Cut
Excitement broke out in 2017 when, for a brief moment, it was reported that Rihanna was joining Adam Driver in Leos Carax’s musical drama “Annette.” Variety reported at the time that “a pitch to American distributors included Rihanna in the cast and the film’s producers told buyers at the Berlin Film Festival that the singer was attached.” Rihanna’s team quickly shot down the report, confirming to the press that the music superstar was not going to appear in the film. But she would have if Carax got his way.www.imdb.com
Comments / 0