Which 'Will They/Won't They' Couple Is About to Run Into a New Roadblock?

The time is now for Elle Evans to choose which college she will end up in and with whom. The Kissing Booth saga has reached its final chapter and a lot of revelations are set to happen in its last installment. Although these films are the notable definition of cliché, we can’t help but think that Elle and Lee are best friend goals, or root for Elle and Noah (or Marco) to be end game. The truth is the story is cheerful and soapy and we are excited to see what is in store for the characters we grew to love. If you have enjoyed watching these familiar faces on screen, this handy guide will break down everything you should know about the characters and cast in The Kissing Booth 3.