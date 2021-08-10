Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Tour Inside Teyana Taylor's Mind-Blowing Pop Art Mansion

imdb.com
 6 days ago

They've got taste! We Got Love Teyana & Iman stars Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert are living the dream in their fantasy-inspired Atlanta, Georgia home. The luxe estate is the perfect playground for scene-stealing daughters Junie and Rue, while still putting design first. Teyana expertly designed the Pop Art-themed mansion with the help of local Atl artists for a truly stunning result. The sprawling home is complete with black and white details and eye-popping decor. It makes sense that Teyana's keen eye for fashion would be reflected in her real estate choices! "I'm an aesthetic person," Teyana explained in the first episode of We Got Love. "We want everything...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
Local
Georgia Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Iman Shumpert
Person
Teyana Taylor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pop Art#Real Estate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

See Every Time Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert Sizzled on the Red Carpet

Watch: Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert in "We Got Love Teyana & Iman" It's clear their love hasn't Fade-d. Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert have flaunted their unprecedented red carpet style over the years, and the parents of two constantly prove their #CoupleGoals status. The stars of E!'s new series We Got Love Teyana & Iman will soon gives fans an inside look into their family life with the season premiere Wednesday, Aug. 18, but until then, let's revisit their iconic fashion choices over the years.
Movies21ninety.com

Teyana Taylor To Star In A.V Rockwell's Independent Film 'A Thousand And One'

Teyana Taylor’s star power continues to rise. The 30-year-old singer will star in the Jamaican native and indie filmmaker, A.V Rockwell’s A Thousand and One. A film that follows the life of Inez (Teyana Taylor), who kidnaps a six-year-old from the harsh realities of a foster care system. The story plot thickens as the pair try to hold on to a life-changing secret, while setting out to reclaim a sense of home in a rapidly changing New York City.
CelebritiesPosted by
Closer Weekly

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo’s Los Angeles Mansion Is ‘Homey’! Tour the Couple’s Property

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo may reside in a luxurious mansion in the private and secluded hills of Los Angeles, but the famous couple made their sprawling property extremely “homey.” The Maroon 5 frontman and the Namibian supermodel couldn’t be happier in the Pacific Palisades home where they are raising their two daughters, Dusty Rose and Gio Grace.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Proof That Teyana Taylor's Daughters Junie and Rue Shumpert Are Her Mini-Mes

Watch: Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert in "We Got Love Teyana & Iman" Teyana Taylor's adorable daughters, Junie and Rue Shumpert, are already identical to their model mother. While Junie no doubt has inherited Teyana's personality—the tot is seen jokingly threatening to kick dad Iman Shumpert out of the house in the hilarious trailer for We Got Love Teyana & Iman—baby Rue has been showing off her infectious smile with her own Instagram page.
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

Surprise! Lizzo Announces Cardi B as Feature on New Single ‘Rumors’

Lizzo has lifted the lid on the guest feature on her upcoming single ‘Rumors’ – and it’s none other than Cardi B. The ‘Truth Hurts’ chart-topper revealed the news of the seismic link-up moments ago. She trumpeted confirmation of the incoming collaboration by way of a creative video call with...
Real EstatePosted by
101.9 KING FM

For Sale: Peek Inside a Rock Star’s Stunning Victorian Mansion in Denver

The house that 'How to Save a Life' bought: Take a looking inside the former home of The Fray's Isaac Slade, just listed for $3 million. Pop-rock band The Fray formed in Denver in the early 2000s, and by 2005 had their first hit with 'Cable Car (Over My Head)' followed by 2006's 'How to Save a Life,' both of which were nominated for Grammys. They're total Colorado celebs, and you know that we love seeing inside the homes of the stars, because let's be real, they're never going to invite us over.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck Celebrates His 49th Birthday With Kids Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, & Samuel, 9, In LA — Photos

Ben Affleck was spotted taking a stroll with his two daughters, Violet and Seraphina, and his son, Samuel, while they visited a family friend in Los Angeles on his birthday. Ben Affleck is spending his 49th birthday with three of the closest people to him: his kids! The actor was photographed walking down a street in Los Angeles with his daughters, Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, as well as his son Samuel, 9, as they went to visit a family friend on Aug. 15. He appeared relaxed and content as he wore a blue T-shirt, black denim jeans, and gray and white sneakers.
CelebritiesPopculture

Tour Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's Luxurious Los Angeles Mansion

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell live like the Hollywood royalty they are. Thanks to Hawn's Instagram page, fans can get a look inside their luxurious home in Los Angeles. Hawn, 75, and Russell, 70, have been living in their current home since at least 2017 after they sold their Palisades Riviera estate for $6.9 million in 2017. They also have homes in New York and Aspen, Colorado.
DesignPosted by
Creative Bloq

This 'X-ray' optical illusion street art is blowing minds in Rome

We've seen plenty of stunning optical illusions over the past year, from falling figures that aren't actually falling, to rotating cubes that aren't actually rotating (basically, lots of things that look like they're doing things that they aren't doing). But this new piece by street artist JR might be one of the most traffic-stopping examples we've seen.
Moviesimdb.com

‘The Green Knight’: Inside the Mystical VFX Behind David Lowery’s Mind-Blowing Medieval Fantasy

Director David Lowery’s comfort zone with Weta Digital was cemented from the start with “Pete’s Dragon,” and has continued with “A Ghost Story,” and now “The Green Knight” and next year’s “Peter Pan and Wendy.” Eric Saindon, the director’s go-to VFX supervisor from Weta, explains the collaboration as creating “atmospheric landscapes and strange characters and telling time in different ways.”
MoviesEssence

This Is Who Patti LaBelle Wants To Portray Her In A Biopic

Her choice(s) definitely have the vocals for the job. Patti LaBelle, often described as the “Godmother of Soul,” continues to reinvent herself as an artist, actress and businesswoman. With a career spanning over six decades, this iconic songstress recently spoke to Access Hollywood about some of her moments as a musician, her booming pie business, and who she would like to portray her in a biopic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy