Tour Inside Teyana Taylor's Mind-Blowing Pop Art Mansion

The house that 'How to Save a Life' bought: Take a looking inside the former home of The Fray's Isaac Slade, just listed for $3 million. Pop-rock band The Fray formed in Denver in the early 2000s, and by 2005 had their first hit with 'Cable Car (Over My Head)' followed by 2006's 'How to Save a Life,' both of which were nominated for Grammys. They're total Colorado celebs, and you know that we love seeing inside the homes of the stars, because let's be real, they're never going to invite us over.