Christina Applegate Reveals Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis: 'It's Been a Strange Journey' — Read Her Post

By Rebecca Iannucci
 6 days ago

TV veteran Christina Applegate has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, the actress shared early Tuesday. “Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with Ms. It’s been a strange journey,” Applegate wrote in a tweet. “But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a—hole blocks it.”

