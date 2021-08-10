Christina Applegate Reveals Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis: 'It's Been a Strange Journey' — Read Her Post
TV veteran Christina Applegate has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, the actress shared early Tuesday. “Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with Ms. It’s been a strange journey,” Applegate wrote in a tweet. “But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a—hole blocks it.”www.imdb.com
