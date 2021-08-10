Emmys 2021 Poll: Who Should Win for Lead Actress in a Drama Series?
Olivia Colman’s reign continues in the Emmy race for Lead Actress in a Drama Series… but it’s anyone’s guess who will sit on the throne this year. Colman, who plays Queen Elizabeth II on Netflix’s The Crown, is the only nominee who’s back from last year’s field, with the other five — including last year’s winner, Zendaya from HBO’s Euphoria — out of the running because their shows didn’t air new episodes this year. Colman faces some stiff competition, though, starting with two former Emmy winners: Elisabeth Moss is nominated for the third.www.imdb.com
Comments / 0