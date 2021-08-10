Emmys 2021 Poll: Who Should Win for Lead Actress in a Drama Series?

Josh O’Connor has been the Best Actor Emmy frontrunner all season long for “The Crown,” but there is someone hot on his heels. Billy Porter is in second place in the odds for “Pose,” at 39/10 to O’Connor’s 7/2, and if he pulls off the upset, a second win will make him the first repeat champ since, well, another era. Bryan Cranston is the last person to win drama actor multiple times, having taken home his record-tying fourth statuette for “Breaking Bad” in 2014, which was the last year of the tape system. Since then, there have only been one-off champs,...