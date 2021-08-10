‘Summer Days, Summer Nights’ Trailer: Anthony Ramos Stars In Edward Burns’ Latest, Nostalgic Ensemble Drama About Youth [Exclusive]

A Luca Guadagnino-produced thriller about a man, played by John David Washington, on the run in Greece is an enjoyable homage to 70s conspiracy movies. The *throws hands in the air and gives up* title of the new Luca Guadagnino-produced thriller is a telling sign of a film that no one knows quite what to do with. When Netflix picked it up late last year, it was switched from Born to Be Murdered (which sounds like a Lifetime movie starring Tori Spelling) to Beckett (which sounds like a comedy about either a wise-cracking detective or a mischievous dog or a wise-cracking detective who is also a mischievous dog), both rather awful and both rather far from what the film really is: a curious combination of propulsive on-the-run action and naturalistic Euro drama, too mainstream for the arthouse crowd and too arthouse for the mainstream, now hoping to find its.