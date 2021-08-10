Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘What If…?’ Review: An Enthusiastic Love Letter to the MCU’s Diehard Fans

By Tyler Hersko
imdb.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article[Editor’s Note: The following review is based on the first three episodes of “What If…?” and contains spoilers for Episode 1.]. “What If…?” presents a bit of a paradox, and not just because of the series’ timeline-warping synopsis. This is perhaps the most Marvel Cinematic Universe title yet, given that viewers who already have a keen understanding of the franchise’s key plot arcs and an attachment to its myriad of characters will undoubtedly get the biggest kick out of each episode. The show is also a self-perpetuating product that has obvious potential to endlessly exploit the MCU IP in order to create sequels (Season 2 is already in development) and spinoffs that should entice Disney+ subscribers to keep coming back for more, more, more.

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcu#Love Letter#On The Other Hand#Episodes#Mcu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
Related
MoviesComicBook

Dave Bautista Weighs in on Scarlett Johansson Suing Disney: "Told 'Em They Should've Made a Drax Movie"

Marvel fans were in shock earlier this week when it was revealed that Scarlett Johansson had filed a lawsuit against The Walt Disney Company due to breach of contract in regards to the release of Black Widow, with her Avengers: Infinity War co-star Dave Bautista weighing in on the matter, joking that Marvel Studios should have given Drax a solo film instead of Natasha. Given that Johansson has been involved in the MCU for more than a decade, it came as a major surprise to fans to see the conflict with the studio, with Bautista's comment sure to ignite more speculation among fans about whether he's supporting his co-star or siding with the studio, potentially implying there wouldn't have been a lawsuit if they made a Drax movie.
CelebritiesNME

Dwayne Johnson reportedly has “no intention” of following Scarlett Johansson with Disney lawsuit

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will not be taking the Scarlett Johansson route following the Video On Demand release of his new film, it has been claimed. Like Johansson’s Marvel entry Black Widow, Johnson’s new film Jungle Cruise was released simultaneously in cinemas and Disney+ Premier for $29.99 last Friday (July 30). Deadline reports that Jungle Cruise had bought in $91.8million across its opening weekend from both the box office and Disney+ revenue.
CelebritiesIndiewire

Scarlett Johansson’s Disney Lawsuit Makes Us Wonder Whether Movie Stars Have a Future

Just when it seemed like the summer movie season was winding down, here comes Scarlett Johansson to stir it up again. The actress made headlines this week when she filed a major lawsuit against Disney alleging that the studio’s decision to release “Black Widow” on Disney+ the same day it hit theaters impacted its box office revenue, which cost her millions of dollars. Johansson’s specific deal with the studio is part of an old-world model facing serious pushback from the streaming era, where the absence or marginalization of box office revenue has yielded very different kinds of deals. There are very few movie stars with the stature of an Avenger who could lobby a case against Disney, but that itself is a distinctive aspect of this story: With IP driving the future of franchises more than famous faces, how can movie stars retain their currency?
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

Scarlett Johansson Reportedly Offered A DC Role

July was a weird month when it came to Scarlett Johansson’s relationship with Marvel. It began with the actress dutifully promoting Black Widow for its theatrical/streaming simultaneous release, and then it ended with the star suing the studio for dropping the movie on Disney Plus. With Marvel responding in a scathing way to the lawsuit, it looks like the long-held partnership between the two parties is in tatters.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Bomb: Scarlett Johansson goes from Marvel to DC after her fight with Disney?

Scarlett Johansson She has earned the recognition of being one of the most popular actresses in the world, something that is due in part to her participation in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There he played Black Widow, character who had his movie recently, and led to a legal dispute with Disney for a problem in your contract. For this reason would you go to DC Comics?
Moviesepicstream.com

Moon Knight: Leaked Concept Art Reveals Full Look at Oscar Isaac's Costume

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. The entire Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom was shaken to its very core when several stills from Marvel Studios' upcoming Moon Knight series allegedly surfaced online. The said images which have been circulating all over social media since yesterday look to have been taken from a video teaser that sees Oscar Isaac in his full Marc Spector costume. Naturally, the said "leaks" set the MCU community ablaze and while Marvel Studios have yet to address the authenticity of the photos, a lot of people are convinced that it's in fact the real deal.
TV Seriesgamesradar.com

Marvel's What If…? is very important to the MCU

Loki actor Tom Hiddleston has hinted that upcoming animated Marvel series What If…? is very important to the MCU. "I am intrigued because I haven't seen the whole thing," he told Jimmy Fallon. "And I know they've got everybody from the Marvel universe to voice their characters... And then it sets up a whole bunch of stuff in the MCU, which I know nothing about."
TV SeriesComicBook

Could Chloe Bennet's Powerpuff Exit Hint at Secret Invasion Cameo?

Chloe Bennet is no longer going to appear in The CW'S Powerpuff Girls series. Months after being cast as Blossom in the live-action adaptation, word surfaced this past week the Agents of SHIELD alumnus is no longer be able to reshoot the pilot due to scheduling conflicts with another project on her docket. Interestingly enough, Marvel's Secret Invasion is about to start production and some of the usual online scoopers have tried to link the actor to the Samuel L. Jackson-starring series.
TV Series411mania.com

New What If…? TV Spot Previews August’s Disney+ MCU show

Marvel’s What If…? is arriving in 10 days, and a new TV spot is previewing the animated series. Marvel Studios dropped a new ad for the series, which premieres on August 11th on Disney+ and imagines an MCU where major changes took place. The series features the voices of Jeffrey...
TV SeriesEW.com

How Marvel's What If…? changes the course of the MCU: Episode 1 recap

When Peggy Carter takes the super-soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers, some events change but tragically, one remains the same. After the season finale of Loki blew up the MCU's Sacred Timeline in order to introduce us to the multiverse, Marvel's new Disney+ series What If. . .? explores how a single choice can turn the reality that we knew on its head.
TV SeriesComicBook

Marvel’s What If...? Team Compares MCU Series to "Pizza Rat" Video

Marvel's What If...? is set to make its debut on Disney+ later this month, showcasing the first animated series set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not only will the series introduce new, reality-warping iterations of Marvel characters and storylines, but it will serve as the proper introduction for Uatuthe Watcher (Jeffrey Wright), a cosmic being who oversees the events of the Marvel multiverse. In a recent press release from Disney, the cast and crew of What If...? dive into what to expect from the series, and compared The Watcher's larger-than-life, unable-to-intervene role to the people who filmed and reveled in the viral "Pizza Rat" video from a few years ago.
ComicsGamespot

Disney's What If…? Is MCU Canon

The multiverse presented in the upcoming Marvel animated anthology What If....? is officially canon, according to head writer AC Bradley. In an interview with IGN, Bradley put to rest any lingering doubts or anxiety that may have been looming over how real the hypothetical alternate plot lines explored might really be.
TV & VideosPosted by
ClutchPoints

A fan-favorite Marvel character is making a comeback to the MCU

Disney+’s Loki unleashes the Multiverse and brings us Marvel’s What if…? Because of this, a fan favorite MCU character is finally coming back. Clark Gregg’s Agent Phil Coulson first appeared in Iron Man and his character was the heart and soul of Marvel Studio’s Phase One. No one really expected his tragic “death” by the tip of Loki’s scepter in 2012’s The Avengers. So when MCU fans learned about his comeback in Captain Marvel, fans rejoiced. He also appeared in the ABC television series Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., which lasted for seven seasons. Although the show is no longer considered canon, fans still enjoyed the series.
Movies/Film

Exclusive: Thor’s Roommate Darryl May Return to the MCU to Coincide With ‘Thor: Love & Thunder’

Director Taika Waititi stepping into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Thor: Ragnarok completely revitalized the God of Thunder’s film franchise. Not only did it take Thor into a weirder side of sci-fi, but it also injected the franchise with new comedic energy. Helping to set the stage for Thor: Ragnarok was a short film that debuted at San Diego Comic-Con in 2016. Entitled Team Thor, the short revealed what Thor (Chris Hemsworth) was up to during the events of Captain America: Civil War, and it involved a young man named Darryl as his normal, human roommate.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Loki Might Get A Male Love Interest In The MCU

Loki coming out as bisexual was a very subtle moment in the third episode of his self-titled TV series, but its implications were huge. This revelation made Tom Hiddleston’s trickster the very first LGBTQ leading character in the MCU. It’s interesting, then, that this came in the same episode that introduced a female love interest for him, Sophia Di Martino’s Sylvie.

Comments / 0

Community Policy