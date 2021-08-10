‘What If…?’ Review: An Enthusiastic Love Letter to the MCU’s Diehard Fans
[Editor’s Note: The following review is based on the first three episodes of “What If…?” and contains spoilers for Episode 1.]. “What If…?” presents a bit of a paradox, and not just because of the series’ timeline-warping synopsis. This is perhaps the most Marvel Cinematic Universe title yet, given that viewers who already have a keen understanding of the franchise’s key plot arcs and an attachment to its myriad of characters will undoubtedly get the biggest kick out of each episode. The show is also a self-perpetuating product that has obvious potential to endlessly exploit the MCU IP in order to create sequels (Season 2 is already in development) and spinoffs that should entice Disney+ subscribers to keep coming back for more, more, more.www.imdb.com
Comments / 0