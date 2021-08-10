‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’ Trailer: A Young Teen’s Dreams Turn Him Into A Musical Sensation
We’re all in need of a few more feel-good movies at the moment, and Amazon Prime’s “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” might be just the thing. The movie follows a wannabe drag queen as he attempts to follow his dreams and be true to himself in one of the most difficult places to do that — high school. The “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” trailer previews a heartwarming story about finding yourself, being true to yourself, and having the confidence to be yourself in public.www.imdb.com
