Discovery Chief Pledges to ‘Strongly Defend Tvn’ as Poland Gears up for Media Ownership Bill Debate
As the Polish parliament prepares to debate the controversial foreign media ownership bill on Wednesday, 78 protests against the bill have been planned for Tuesday evening. The protests are led by the Committee for the Defense of Democracy and supported by several press freedom and human rights groups which have actively been fighting to protect the rights of Polish people on issues ranging from LGBTQ+ to women’s rights. The demonstrations will follow the slogan “free media, free people, free Poland.”www.imdb.com
