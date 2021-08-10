Discovery Chief Pledges to ‘Strongly Defend Tvn’ as Poland Gears up for Media Ownership Bill Debate

Poland’s Parliament, its powerful lower house, passed a bill Wednesday that could force Discovery — which owns the nation’s largest independent broadcasting group and news network — to divest its media holdings there. The legislation, which still requires approval by the Senate and Polish President Andrzej Duda, would ban non-European owners from having controlling stakes in Polish media companies. The brunt of the legislation would fall on Discovery’s TVN, which includes TVN24, an all-news station that has been critical of Poland’s nationalist right-wing government and is considered one of the country’s few independent voices. After seeming to struggle earlier in the day...