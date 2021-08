NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE: The online school Unstoppable Recording Machine Academy’s “Nail the Mix” vignettes allow engineering students to “sit in” on a full day’s recording session with veteran mix engineers. A few years ago, acclaimed Nashville mixer Billy Decker (Rodney Atkins, Sam Hunt, Parmalee) contributed a session. Decker has mixed sixteen Billboard #1 songs, has sold over 50-million RIAA-certified albums, and is responsible for streaming numbers in the billions. Whereas most engineers tackle one song in an eight-hour “Nail the Mix” lesson, Decker tore through five songs in the same amount of time! Decker moves incredibly fast! His secret is templates and lots of them, but that’s not such a secret anymore since the publication of Template Mixing and Mastering: The Ultimate Guide to Achieving a Professional Sound (Crowood Press). Because Metric Halo plugins are among Decker’s favorite tools, the book is loaded with examples of Metric Halo plugin templates.