Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Ornithine decarboxylase (ODC1) gene variant (rs2302615) is associated with gastric cancer independently of Helicobacter pylori CagA serostatus

By Anna K. Miller
Nature.com
 6 days ago

The primary cause of gastric cancer is chronic infection with Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori), particularly the high-risk genotype cagA, and risk modification by human genetic variants. We studied 94 variants in 54 genes for association with gastric cancer, including rs2302615 in ornithine decarboxylase (ODC1), which may affect response to chemoprevention with the ODC inhibitor, eflornithine (difluoromethylornithine; DFMO). Our population-based, case-control study included 1366 individuals (664 gastric cancer cases and 702 controls) from Western Honduras, a high incidence region of Latin America. CagA seropositivity was strongly associated with cancer (OR = 3.6; 95% CI: 2.6, 5.1). The ODC1 variant rs2302615 was associated with gastric cancer (OR = 1.36; p = 0.018) in a model adjusted for age, sex, and CagA serostatus. Two additional single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) in CASP1 (rs530537) and TLR4 (rs1927914) genes were also associated with gastric cancer in univariate models as well as models adjusted for age, sex, and CagA serostatus. The ODC1 SNP association with gastric cancer was stronger in individuals who carried the TT genotype at the associating TLR4 polymorphism, rs1927914 (OR = 1.77; p = 1.85 × 10−3). In conclusion, the ODC1 variant, rs2302615, is associated with gastric cancer and supports chemoprevention trials with DFMO, particularly in individuals homozygous for the T allele at rs1927914.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorectal Cancer#Cancer Research#Stomach Cancer#Gastric Cancer#Odc1 Snp Association#Dfmo#Soerjomataram#Cancer J Clin#Lancet Glob Health#Allemani C#391 1023#Kodaman N#Pazos A#Piazuelo Mb#Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A#Hispanics Latinos#Vasapolli#E12518#Burucoa C#Carrington M
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Related
ScienceNature.com

Human embryonic stem cell-derived cardiomyocyte platform screens inhibitors of SARS-CoV-2 infection

Patients with cardiovascular comorbidities are more susceptible to severe infection with SARS-CoV-2, known to directly cause pathological damage to cardiovascular tissue. We outline a screening platform using human embryonic stem cell-derived cardiomyocytes, confirmed to express the protein machinery critical for SARS-CoV-2 infection, and a SARS-CoV-2 spike-pseudotyped virus system. The method has allowed us to identify benztropine and DX600 as novel inhibitors of SARS-CoV-2 infection in a clinically relevant stem cell-derived cardiomyocyte line. Discovery of new medicines will be critical for protecting the heart in patients with SARS-CoV-2, and for individuals where vaccination is contraindicated.
CancerNature.com

RNA-binding protein 39: a promising therapeutic target for cancer

RNA-binding motif protein 39 (RBM39), as a key factor in tumor-targeted mRNA and protein expression, not only plays a vital role in tumorigenesis, but also has broad development prospects in clinical treatment and drug research. Moreover, since RBM39 was identified as a target of sulfonamides, it has played a key role in the emerging field of molecule drug development. Hence, it is of great significance to study the interaction between RBM39 and tumors and the clinical application of drug-targeted therapy. In this paper, we describe the possible multi-level regulation of RBM39, including gene transcription, protein translation, and alternative splicing. Importantly, the molecular function of RBM39 as an important splicing factor in most common tumors is systematically outlined. Furthermore, we briefly introduce RBM39’s tumor-targeted drug research and its clinical application, hoping to give reference significance for the molecular mechanism of RBM39 in tumors, and provide reliable ideas for in-depth research for future therapeutic strategies.
WildlifeNature.com

De novo transcriptome characterization of Iris atropurpurea (the Royal Iris) and phylogenetic analysis of MADS-box and R2R3-MYB gene families

The Royal Irises (section Oncocyclus) are a Middle-Eastern group of irises, characterized by extremely large flowers with a huge range of flower colors and a unique pollination system. The Royal Irises are considered to be in the course of speciation and serve as a model for evolutionary processes of speciation and pollination ecology. However, no transcriptomic and genomic data are available for these plants. Transcriptome sequencing is a valuable resource for determining the genetic basis of ecological-meaningful traits, especially in non-model organisms. Here we describe the de novo transcriptome assembly of Iris atropurpurea, an endangered species endemic to Israel’s coastal plain. We sequenced and analyzed the transcriptomes of roots, leaves, and three stages of developing flower buds. To identify genes involved in developmental processes we generated phylogenetic gene trees for two major gene families, the MADS-box and MYB transcription factors, which play an important role in plant development. In addition, we identified 1503 short sequence repeats that can be developed for molecular markers for population genetics in irises. This first reported transcriptome for the Royal Irises, and the data generated, provide a valuable resource for this non-model plant that will facilitate gene discovery, functional genomic studies, and development of molecular markers in irises, to complete the intensive eco-evolutionary studies of this group.
ScienceNature.com

PD-L1 and XCR1 dendritic cells are region-specific regulators of gut homeostasis

The intestinal mucosa constitutes an environment of closely regulated immune cells. Dendritic cells (DC) interact with the gut microbiome and antigens and are important in maintaining gut homeostasis. Here, we investigate DC transcriptome, phenotype and function in five anatomical locations of the gut lamina propria (LP) which constitute different antigenic environments. We show that DC from distinct gut LP compartments induce distinct T cell differentiation and cytokine secretion. We also find that PD-L1+ DC in the duodenal LP and XCR1+ DC in the colonic LP comprise distinct tolerogenic DC subsets that are crucial for gut homeostasis. Mice lacking PD-L1+ and XCR1+ DC have a proinflammatory gut milieu associated with an increase in Th1/Th17 cells and a decrease in Treg cells and have exacerbated disease in the models of 5-FU-induced mucositis and DSS-induced colitis. Our findings identify PD-L1+ and XCR1+ DC as region-specific physiologic regulators of intestinal homeostasis.
CancerNature.com

Deep learning-based gene selection in comprehensive gene analysis in pancreatic cancer

The selection of genes that are important for obtaining gene expression data is challenging. Here, we developed a deep learning-based feature selection method suitable for gene selection. Our novel deep learning model includes an additional feature-selection layer. After model training, the units in this layer with high weights correspond to the genes that worked effectively in the processing of the networks. Cancer tissue samples and adjacent normal pancreatic tissue samples were collected from 13 patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma during surgery and subsequently frozen. After processing, gene expression data were extracted from the specimens using RNA sequencing. Task 1 for the model training was to discriminate between cancerous and normal pancreatic tissue in six patients. Task 2 was to discriminate between patients with pancreatic cancer (n = 13) who survived for more than one year after surgery. The most frequently selected genes were ACACB, ADAMTS6, NCAM1, and CADPS in Task 1, and CD1D, PLA2G16, DACH1, and SOWAHA in Task 2. According to The Cancer Genome Atlas dataset, these genes are all prognostic factors for pancreatic cancer. Thus, the feasibility of using our deep learning-based method for the selection of genes associated with pancreatic cancer development and prognosis was confirmed.
CancerNature.com

Thrombopoietin-based CAR-T cells demonstrate in vitro and in vivo cytotoxicity to MPL positive acute myelogenous leukemia and hematopoietic stem cells

While targeting CD19+ hematologic malignancies with CAR T cell therapy using single chain variable fragments (scFv) has been highly successful, novel strategies for applying CAR T cell therapy with other tumor types are necessary. In the current study, CAR T cells were designed using a ligand binding domain instead of an scFv to target stem-like leukemia cells. Thrombopoietin (TPO), the natural ligand to the myeloproliferative leukemia protein (MPL) receptor, was used as the antigen binding domain to engage MPL expressed on hematopoietic stem cells (HSC) and erythropoietic and megakaryocytic acute myeloid leukemias (AML). TPO-CAR T cells were tested in vitro against AML cell lines with varied MPL expression to test specificity. TPO-CAR T cells were specifically activating and cytotoxic against MPL+ leukemia cell lines. Though the TPO-CAR T cells did not extend survival in vivo, it successfully cleared the MPL+ fraction of leukemia cells. As expected, we also show the TPO-CAR is cytotoxic against MPL expressing bone marrow compartment in AML xenograft models. The data collected demonstrate preclinical potential of TPO-CAR T cells for stem-like leukemia through assessment of targeted killing of MPL+ cells and may facilitate subsequent HSC transplant under reduced intensity conditioning regimens.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Diagnostic and prognostic implications of 2018 guideline for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in clinical practice

The purpose of this study was to evaluate the implications of the 2018 updated guideline for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) in clinical practice compared to 2011 guideline. This study involved 535 patients including 339 IPF and 196 non-IPF, and we retrospectively evaluated CT classifications of usual interstitial pneumonia (UIP) by two guidelines. Interobserver agreement of 2018 criteria showed moderate reliability (κ = 0.53) comparable to 2011 (κ = 0.56) but interobserver agreement for probable UIP was fair (κ = 0.40). CT pattern of indeterminate for UIP was associated with better prognosis compared with the other groups (adjusted hazard ratio [HR] = 0.36, p < 0.001). Compared to possible UIP, probable UIP demonstrated a lower positive predictive value (PPV, 62.9% vs 65.8%). In analysis of patients with CT patterns of non-definite UIP, diagnosing IPF when CT pattern showed probable UIP with lymphocyte count ≤ 15% in BAL fluid, and either male sex or age ≥ 60 years showed a high specificity of 90.6% and a PPV of 80.8% in the validation cohort. The 2018 criteria provide better prognostic stratification than the 2011 in patients with possible UIP. BAL fluid analysis can improve the diagnostic certainty for IPF diagnosis in patients with probable UIP CT pattern.
IndustryNature.com

Salt tolerance-based niche differentiation of soil ammonia oxidizers

Ammonia oxidizers are key players in the global nitrogen cycle, yet little is known about their ecological performances and adaptation strategies for growth in saline terrestrial ecosystems. This study combined 13C-DNA stable-isotope probing (SIP) microcosms with amplicon and shotgun sequencing to reveal the composition and genomic adaptations of active ammonia oxidizers in a saline-sodic (solonetz) soil with high salinity and pH (20.9 cmolc exchangeable Na+ kg−1 soil and pH 9.64). Both ammonia-oxidizing archaea (AOA) and bacteria (AOB) exhibited strong nitrification activities, although AOB performed most of the ammonia oxidation observed in the solonetz soil and in the farmland soil converted from solonetz soil. Members of the Nitrosococcus, which are more often associated with aquatic habitats, were identified as the dominant ammonia oxidizers in the solonetz soil with the first direct labeling evidence, while members of the Nitrosospira were the dominant ammonia oxidizers in the farmland soil, which had much lower salinity and pH. Metagenomic analysis of “Candidatus Nitrosococcus sp. Sol14”, a new species within the Nitrosococcus lineage, revealed multiple genomic adaptations predicted to facilitate osmotic and pH homeostasis in this extreme habitat, including direct Na+ extrusion/H+ import and the ability to increase intracellular osmotic pressure by accumulating compatible solutes. Comparative genomic analysis revealed that variation in salt-tolerance mechanisms was the primary driver for the niche differentiation of ammonia oxidizers in saline-sodic soils. These results demonstrate how ammonia oxidizers can adapt to saline-sodic soil with excessive Na+ content and provide new insights on the nitrogen cycle in extreme terrestrial ecosystems.
CancerNature.com

NKG2D-CAR-transduced natural killer cells efficiently target multiple myeloma

CAR-T-cell therapy against MM currently shows promising results, but usually with serious toxicities. CAR-NK cells may exert less toxicity when redirected against resistant myeloma cells. CARs can be designed through the use of receptors, such as NKG2D, which recognizes a wide range of ligands to provide broad target specificity. Here, we test this approach by analyzing the antitumor activity of activated and expanded NK cells (NKAE) and CD45RA− T cells from MM patients that were engineered to express an NKG2D-based CAR. NKAE cells were cultured with irradiated Clone9.mbIL21 cells. Then, cells were transduced with an NKG2D-4-1BB-CD3z-CAR. CAR-NKAE cells exhibited no evidence of genetic abnormalities. Although memory T cells were more stably transduced, CAR-NKAE cells exhibited greater in vitro cytotoxicity against MM cells, while showing minimal activity against healthy cells. In vivo, CAR-NKAE cells mediated highly efficient abrogation of MM growth, and 25% of the treated mice remained disease free. Overall, these results demonstrate that it is feasible to modify autologous NKAE cells from MM patients to safely express a NKG2D-CAR. Additionally, autologous CAR-NKAE cells display enhanced antimyeloma activity demonstrating that they could be an effective strategy against MM supporting the development of NKG2D-CAR-NK-cell therapy for MM.
ScienceNature.com

Interacting evolutionary pressures drive mutation dynamics and health outcomes in aging blood

Age-related clonal hematopoiesis (ARCH) is characterized by age-associated accumulation of somatic mutations in hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) or their pluripotent descendants. HSCs harboring driver mutations will be positively selected and cells carrying these mutations will rise in frequency. While ARCH is a known risk factor for blood malignancies, such as Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), why some people who harbor ARCH driver mutations do not progress to AML remains unclear. Here, we model the interaction of positive and negative selection in deeply sequenced blood samples from individuals who subsequently progressed to AML, compared to healthy controls, using deep learning and population genetics. Our modeling allows us to discriminate amongst evolutionary classes with high accuracy and captures signatures of purifying selection in most individuals. Purifying selection, acting on benign or mildly damaging passenger mutations, appears to play a critical role in preventing disease-predisposing clones from rising to dominance and is associated with longer disease-free survival. Through exploring a range of evolutionary models, we show how different classes of selection shape clonal dynamics and health outcomes thus enabling us to better identify individuals at a high risk of malignancy.
ScienceNature.com

Expression of oncogenic HRAS in human Rh28 and RMS-YM rhabdomyosarcoma cells leads to oncogene-induced senescence

Rhabdomyosarcoma (RMS) is the most common pediatric soft tissue sarcoma. The two predominant histologic variants of RMS, embryonal and alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma (eRMS and aRMS, respectively), carry very different prognoses. While eRMS is associated with an intermediate prognosis, the 5-year survival rate of aRMS is less than 30%. The RMS subtypes are also different at the molecular level—eRMS frequently has multiple genetic alterations, including mutations in RAS and TP53, whereas aRMS often has chromosomal translocations resulting in PAX3-FOXO1 or PAX7-FOXO1 fusions, but otherwise has a “quiet” genome. Interestingly, mutations in RAS are rarely found in aRMS. In this study, we explored the role of oncogenic RAS in aRMS. We found that while ectopic oncogenic HRAS expression was tolerated in the human RAS-driven eRMS cell line RD, it was detrimental to cell growth and proliferation in the human aRMS cell line Rh28. Growth inhibition was mediated by oncogene-induced senescence and associated with increased RB pathway activity and expression of the cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitors p16 and p21. Unexpectedly, the human eRMS cell line RMS-YM, a RAS wild-type eRMS cell line, also exhibited growth inhibition in response to oncogenic HRAS in a manner similar to aRMS Rh28 cells. This work suggests that oncogenic RAS is expressed in a context-dependent manner in RMS and may provide insight into the differential origins and therapeutic opportunities for RMS subtypes.
CancerNature.com

IGF2BP2-modified circular RNA circARHGAP12 promotes cervical cancer progression by interacting mA/FOXM1 manner

Emerging evidence indicates that circular RNA (circRNA) and N6-methyladenosine (m6A) play critical roles in cervical cancer. However, the synergistic effect of circRNA and m6A on cervical cancer progression is unclear. In the present study, our sequencing data revealed that a novel m6A-modified circRNA (circARHGAP12, hsa_circ_0000231) upregulated in the cervical cancer tissue and cells. Interestingly, the m6A modification of circARHGAP12 could amplify its enrichment. Functional experiments illustrated that circARHGAP12 promoted the tumor progression of cervical cancer in vivo and vitro. Furthermore, MeRIP-Seq illustrated that there was a remarkable m6A site in FOXM1 mRNA. CircARHGAP12 interacted with m6A reader IGF2BP2 to combine with FOXM1 mRNA, thereby accelerating the stability of FOXM1 mRNA. In conclusion, we found that circARHGAP12 exerted the oncogenic role in cervical cancer progression through m6A-dependent IGF2BP2/FOXM1 pathway. These findings may provide new concepts for cervical cancer biology and pathological physiology.
ScienceNature.com

Tailoring the evolution of BL21(DE3) uncovers a key role for RNA stability in gene expression toxicity

Gene expression toxicity is an important biological phenomenon and a major bottleneck in biotechnology. Escherichia coli BL21(DE3) is the most popular choice for recombinant protein production, and various derivatives have been evolved or engineered to facilitate improved yield and tolerance to toxic genes. However, previous efforts to evolve BL21, such as the Walker strains C41 and C43, resulted only in decreased expression strength of the T7 system. This reveals little about the mechanisms at play and constitutes only marginal progress towards a generally higher producing cell factory. Here, we restrict the solution space for BL21(DE3) to evolve tolerance and isolate a mutant strain Evo21(DE3) with a truncation in the essential RNase E. This suggests that RNA stability plays a central role in gene expression toxicity. The evolved rne truncation is similar to a mutation previously engineered into the commercially available BL21Star(DE3), which challenges the existing assumption that this strain is unsuitable for expressing toxic proteins. We isolated another dominant mutation in a presumed substrate binding site of RNase E that improves protein production further when provided as an auxiliary plasmid. This makes it easy to improve other BL21 variants and points to RNases as prime targets for cell factory optimisation.
ScienceNature.com

Dynamic changes in mitochondrial 3D structure during folliculogenesis and luteal formation in the goat large luteal cell lineage

In mammalian ovaries, mitochondria are integral sites of energy production and steroidogenesis. While shifts in cellular activities and steroidogenesis are well characterized during the differentiation of large luteal cells in folliculogenesis and luteal formation, mitochondrial dynamics during this process have not been previously evaluated. In this study, we collected ovaries containing primordial follicles, mature follicles, corpus hemorrhagicum, or corpus luteum from goats at specific times in the estrous cycle. Enzyme histochemistry, ultrastructural observations, and 3D structural analysis of serial sections of mitochondria revealed that branched mitochondrial networks were predominant in follicles, while spherical and tubular mitochondria were typical in large luteal cells. Furthermore, the average mitochondrial diameter and volume increased from folliculogenesis to luteal formation. In primordial follicles, the signals of cytochrome c oxidase and ATP synthase were undetectable in most cells, and the large luteal cells from the corpus hemorrhagicum also showed low enzyme signals and content when compared with granulosa cells in mature follicles or large luteal cells from the corpus luteum. Our findings suggest that the mitochondrial enlargement could be an event during folliculogenesis and luteal formation, while the modulation of mitochondrial morphology and respiratory enzyme expressions may be related to tissue remodeling during luteal formation.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Influence of scalp block on oncological outcomes of high-grade glioma in adult patients with and without isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 mutation

High-grade gliomas are notorious for a high recurrence rate even after curative resection surgery. Studies regarding the influence of scalp block on high-grade gliomas have been inconclusive, possibly because the condition’s most important genetic mutation profile, namely the isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 (IDH1) mutation, had not been analyzed. Therefore, we conducted a single-center study including patients with high-grade glioma who underwent tumor resection between January 2014 and December 2019. Kaplan–Meier survival analysis revealed that scalp block was associated with longer progression-free survival (PFS; 15.17 vs. 10.77 months, p = 0.0018), as was the IDH1 mutation (37.37 vs. 10.90 months, p = 0.0149). Multivariate Cox regression analysis revealed that scalp block (hazard ratio: 0.436, 95% confidence interval: 0.236–0.807, p = 0.0082), gross total resection (hazard ratio: 0.405, 95% confidence interval: 0.227–0.721, p = 0.0021), and IDH1 mutation (hazard ratio: 0.304, 95% confidence interval: 0.118–0.784, p = 0.0138) were associated with better PFS. Our results demonstrate that application of scalp block, regardless of IDH1 profile, is an independent factor associated with longer PFS for patients with high-grade glioma.
ScienceNature.com

Role of interferon regulatory factor 7 in corneal endothelial cells after HSV-1 infection

Viral infections of the cornea including herpes simplex virus 1 (HSV-1) cause visual morbidity, and the corneal endothelial cell damage leads to significant visual impairment. Interferon regulatory factor 7 (IRF7) has been identified as a significant regulator in corneal endothelial cells after an HSV-1 infection. To examine the role played by IRF7, the DNA binding domain (DBD) of IRF7 of human corneal endothelial cells (HCEn) was disrupted. An RNAi inhibition of IRF7 and IRF7 DBD disruption (IRF7 ∆DBD) led to an impairment of IFN-β production. Impaired IFN-β production by IRF7 ∆DBD was regained by IRF7 DNA transfection. Transcriptional network analysis indicated that IRF7 plays a role in antigen presentation function of corneal endothelial cells. When the antigen presentation activity of HCEn cells were examined for priming of memory CD8 T cells, IRF7 disruption abolished the anti-viral cytotoxic T lymphocyte (CTL) response which was dependent on the major histocompatibility complex (MHC) class I. To further examine the roles played by IRF7 in CTL induction as acquired immunity, the contribution of IRF7 to MHC class I-mediated antigen presentation was assessed. Analysis of IRF7 ∆DBD cells indicated that IRF7 played an unrecognized role in MHC class I induction, and the viral infection induced-MHC class I induction was abolished by IRF7 disruption. Collectively, the IRF7 in corneal endothelial cells not only contributed to type I IFN response, but also to the mediation of viral infection-induced MHC class I upregulation and priming of CD8 arm of acquired immunity.
EconomyNature.com

Natural phytoalexin stilbene compound resveratrol and its derivatives as anti-tobacco mosaic virus and anti-phytopathogenic fungus agents

Plant diseases caused by plant viruses and pathogens seriously affect crop yield and quality, and it is very difficult to control them. The discovery of new leads based on natural products is an important way to innovate pesticides. Based on the resveratrol is a kind of natural phytoalexin, but it cannot be used as candidate for the development of new drug due to its poor druggability. The phenolic hydroxyl groups in the resveratrol structure are easily destroyed by oxidation, in order to improve its stability, ester formation is the most commonly used modification method in drug design. Their structures were characterized by 1H NMR, 13C NMR and HRMS. The activity against tobacco mosaic virus (TMV) of these ester derivatives has been tested for the first time. The bioassay results showed part of the target compounds exhibited good to excellent in vivo activities against TMV. The optimum compounds III-2 (inhibitory rates of 50, 53, and 59% at 500 μg/mL for inactivation, curative, and protection activities in vivo, respectively), III-4 (inhibitory rates of 57, 59, and 51% at 500 μg/mL, respectively), and II-5 (inhibitory rates of 54, 52, and 51% at 500 μg/mL, respectively) displayed higher activity than commercial plant virucide ribavirin (inhibitory rates of 38, 37, and 40% at 500 μg/mL, respectively). Compounds I-9 and I-10 also showed excellent activities. The systematic study provides strong evidence that these simple resveratrol derivatives could become potential TMV inhibitors. The novel concise structure provides another new template for antiviral studies.
HealthNature.com

Mitochondrial dysfunction associated with autophagy and mitophagy in cerebrospinal fluid cells of patients with delayed cerebral ischemia following subarachnoid hemorrhage

Decreased mitochondrial membrane potential in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) was observed in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage (SAH) accompanied by delayed cerebral ischemia (DCI). However, whether abnormal mechanisms of mitochondria are associated with the development of DCI has not been reported yet. Under cerebral ischemia, mitochondria can transfer into the extracellular space. Mitochondrial dysfunction can aggravate neurologic complications. The objective of this study was to evaluate whether mitochondrial dysfunction might be associated with autophagy and mitophagy in CSF cells to provide possible insight into DCI pathogenesis. CSF samples were collected from 56 SAH patients (DCI, n = 21; and non-DCI, n = 35). We analyzed CSF cells using autophagy and mitophagy markers (DAPK1, BNIP3L, BAX, PINK1, ULK1, and NDP52) via qRT-PCR and western blotting of proteins (BECN1, LC3, and p62). Confocal microscopy and immunogold staining were performed to demonstrate the differentially expression of markers within dysfunctional mitochondria. Significant induction of autophagic flux with accumulation of autophagic vacuoles, increased expression of BECN1, LC3-II, and p62 degradation were observed during DCI. Compared to non-DCI patients, DCI patients showed significantly increased mRNA expression levels (2−ΔCt) of DAPK1, BNIP3L, and PINK1, but not BAX, ULK1, or NDP52. Multivariable logistic regression analysis revealed that Hunt and Hess grade ≥ IV (p = 0.023), DAPK1 (p = 0.003), and BNIP3L (p = 0.039) were related to DCI. Increased mitochondrial dysfunction associated with autophagy and mitophagy could play an important role in DCI pathogenesis.

Comments / 0

Community Policy