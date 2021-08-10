Cancel
Cancer

Removing global barriers to cervical cancer prevention and moving towards elimination

By Karla Alfaro ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-7597-5748
 6 days ago

Cervical cancer is a disease of inequality. The majority of cervical cancer cases can be prevented through vaccination against the human papillomavirus (HPV) (primary prevention) and screening and early treatment of precancerous lesions caused by HPV infections (secondary prevention), and it can be controlled if treated in early stages (tertiary prevention). However, significant gaps in access to care have shifted the burden of disease to resource-poor countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America. The recent World Health Organization’s Call to Action to eliminate cervical cancer is a unique opportunity to galvanize change and remove barriers to prevention and care.

