Gearjunkies video – Mastering The Mix announces EXPOSE 2

By Marc van den Hurk
gearjunkies.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExpose 2 from Mastering the Mix is software that allows you to perform a quality check on your music productions. This software shows you where possible errors are in your EQ, whether the compressor is doing its job properly, detects phase problems and much more! In this video we give you an introduction to what Expose 2 is capable of.

www.gearjunkies.com

