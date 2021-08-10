Successful venetoclax and Actinomycin D-based treatment for relapsed acute myeloid leukemia post allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation

Predicting the fate of someone with acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) at diagnosis is challenging [1, 2]. We recently reviewed several of these complexities in achieving accurate and precise estimates of outcomes in LEUKAEMIA [3]. Initial prediction efforts focused on clinical and laboratory co-variates such as WBC, percentage or numbers of myeloblasts and histology [4]. Cytogenetics data were soon added [5]. Most recently, data from studies of mutation topography, typically detected by targeted or next-generation sequencing (NGS), were added often displacing prior predictive co-variates. For example, the 2017 European Leukemia Net (ELN) model includes only data on cytogenetics and mutation topography. Predictive models using the expression pattern of genes related to leukaemia cell stemness are also reported [6]. Also new is the use of data from measurable residual disease (MRD)-testing but these data are not applicable to predicting outcomes at diagnosis [7]. The most recent predictive models divide persons with AML into more than 15 cohorts with statistically different prognoses [8,9,10]. Is this a clinically manageable number of predictive cohorts and are there convincing data these classifications are improving outcomes of persons with AML? Data so far show only a modest impact, if any [11]. For example, data from the US Surveillance and End Results (SEER) dataset indicate only a 10% 5-year survival improvement since 1999 (https://seer.cancer.gov/statfacts/html/amyl.html).