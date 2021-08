Iowans are known for being hard workers. Our state is full of farmers who work the land or with animals, and get dirty in the process. So, it’s logical many of us feel the need (or those around us tell us) to shower every day. Recently, Cedar Rapids native Ashton Kutcher and his wife Mila Kunis took a little (actually, a LOT) of flack for saying they don’t bathe their children or themselves unless they stink.