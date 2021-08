Skateboarding’s second Olympic event, the park contest, wrapped up Thursday in Tokyo, with few of the favored competitors making it to the podium. In the women’s contest, two Japanese women and a half-Japanese skater riding for Great Britain took medals — none of them old enough to drink in a U.S. bar. In the men’s event, an Australian 18-year-old got gold, with a Brazlian and an American following behind, respectively. The park contest complements its “street” counterpart, which took place last week. Street is all about simulating a more commonplace built environment: the stairs, ledges, and handrails skaters (mis)use in the...