Prepreseason season outlook

By Mm90
Hogs Haven
 5 days ago

In the land of the blind, the one eyed man is king: well, in the land of Danny, Tanya has now stepped into the fray. Whoever said last year was a hard one, understated our last year. Ron was diagnosed with cancer, Covid, yet another Danny scandal, a name change, and four QBs later, we won our division (@7-9). I don’t care how you spin that with a half empty glass, that’s actually biblical in terms of miracles. Fans are supposed to be allowed back in the stadium this year, but there is that fourth Covid (Delta) surge that brings back the vodka hands. While I sit submerged in the depths of the horrible news surrounding the globe, I peer thru my periscope into the land of the Washington Football Team (soon to be named in off-season 22).

