Prepreseason season outlook

Last season, the Miami Dolphins benched a red-hot Ryan Fitzpatrick for Tua Tagovailoa. It was a decision that left the journeyman quarterback understandably heartbroken. “My heart just hurt all day,” Fitzpatrick said in October. “It was heartbreaking for me. Flo [Brian Flores] said what he said, and said what he said to you guys as well, and that’s the decision and direction the organization is going in. Obviously, we’ve talked in the past about how, I’m the placeholder, and this eventually was going to happen. It was just a matter of when, not if. It still just broke my heart yesterday and it’s a tough thing for me to hear and to know have to deal with. And I’m going to do my best with it.”