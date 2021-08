Is it true that we've done such a good job bringing back bald eagles that they've become pests now?. It's hard to believe the bald eagle was on the brink of extinction in the Lower 48 United States just a half century ago, given how common the majestic birds are all over the country nowadays. While their population rebound is indeed a great source of pride for the environmental movement, some American farmers are wondering if maybe we have too much of a good thing, given a recent uptick of eagles' preying on livestock.