Hades PS5 Review – Worth the Wait, Deserving of Every Award
Supergiant Games might be one of my favorite developers of all time—I loved Bastion and Pyre, and Transistor is probably one of my favorite games ever—but I missed Hades when it first released last year on Switch and PC. Though I’d heard how the latest from Supergiant was lauded and laden with awards, I was holding out hope that it would one day get a PlayStation release. I avoided even looking into the game outside of what occasionally came across my Twitter feed. I’d seen the game’s art, but I knew virtually nothing else about Hades beyond what it looked like and that it was apparently pretty award worthy. That patience paid off, and I got to go into Hades on the PS5 completely fresh a couple of weeks ago. And I get it now.www.playstationlifestyle.net
Comments / 0