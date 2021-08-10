Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Hades PS5 Review – Worth the Wait, Deserving of Every Award

PlayStation LifeStyle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupergiant Games might be one of my favorite developers of all time—I loved Bastion and Pyre, and Transistor is probably one of my favorite games ever—but I missed Hades when it first released last year on Switch and PC. Though I’d heard how the latest from Supergiant was lauded and laden with awards, I was holding out hope that it would one day get a PlayStation release. I avoided even looking into the game outside of what occasionally came across my Twitter feed. I’d seen the game’s art, but I knew virtually nothing else about Hades beyond what it looked like and that it was apparently pretty award worthy. That patience paid off, and I got to go into Hades on the PS5 completely fresh a couple of weeks ago. And I get it now.

www.playstationlifestyle.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hades Ps5 Review#Supergiant Games#Underworld#Athena#Olympian#Ares#The House Of Hades
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

Review: Get Packed: Fully Loaded – PS4, PS5

Moving out of the cloud and onto a console near you. Get Packed: Fully Loaded isn’t your typical co-op game. In fact, co-op is discouraged, not that my partner and I paid much mind to that. At least not at first…. Get Packed: Fully Loaded is Moonshine Studios’ spin on...
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

Review: The Falconeer: Warrior Edition – PS5, PS4

The Falconeer really is a weird little game. It’s set in the skies of the watery world called Ursee, and it’s occupied by several factions, all vying for their slice of what little land is left. There’s something deeper and darker afoot, though, and the story is actually really good. It’s just a shame it takes a damn long time to get anywhere interesting.
Video Gamestotalgamingnetwork.com

The origins of Hades, out next week on PS5, PS4

Hades launches next week on PlayStation! We hope you have a wonderful time exploring the Underworld of Greek myth and discovering all its many surprises starting August 13. Today marks almost four years since we first started thinking about this game, so I wanted to tell you about some of the unique circumstances that led to our small team developing what’s become our biggest hit ever — a game that’s already earned more than 50 Game of the Year awards from publications including IGN, Eurogamer, and many others. Suffice it to say we could never have imagined all this when we were just starting out!
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

Review: Synth Riders – PSVR (PS5, PS4)

From the first notes hitting my neon green and pink hands, Synth Riders won me over. By the time I finished my first song, I was smiling madly. I started the song over and played it again before trying out some of the electro-swing tunes. Game Information. Release Date: August...
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

Review: Button City – PS5

Without a doubt, Button City is the cutest game I have played in a long time, and it was incredibly hard not to smile throughout. It’s bursting with adorable animal characters, heavy 90s nostalgia, and most importantly of all, heartfelt friendships. Game Information. Release Date: August 10th, 2021. Developer: Wings...
Video Gamessoftpedia.com

The Forgotten City Review (PS5)

The Forgotten City is the success story of a Skyrim mod that evolved in a stand-alone game. The journey was long and treacherous, especially that the project was developed by a handful of people. But the concept is intriguing, the story is well put together and the switch to Unreal Engine 4 makes the game look like a serious production. But is it worth investing your time in this game or should you stick to Skyrim?
Video GamesDestructoid

Hades is still fantastic on PS4 and PS5

You don’t need me to tell you that Hades rules, but here I go anyway ahead of Friday’s launch. Hades is too great of a game to be tied down to select platforms, so it’s wonderful to finally see it playable on more machines. The PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S versions aren’t here yet — they’re launching August 13 — but I was able to try Hades on PS4 and PS5 pre-release. It is, in a word, fantastic. Did you expect any different?
Video Gameshappymag.tv

Hades PS5 review: the acclaimed roguelike soars on next-gen hardware

Hades on PS5 is a concept so delightful that it is deserving of its very own place on Mount Olympus. The acclaimed roguelike is better in every single way. Bringing Hades to the PS5 is a no brainer. When you have the winning formula of addictive gameplay, appealing art direction, and an endearing cast of characters – all of which Hades possesses in droves – you’re in for a good ride.
Video GamesNME

‘Hades’ review: Supergiant’s latest is, quite literally, a god-tier game

Hades is god-like, in every sense of the word. It’s attractive, it’s compelling, it’s wrathful (when it wants to be) and it’s got such a gift at getting in your head that you can understand its cult-like reputation amongst gamers and non-gamers alike. Weaving together considered, inspired storytelling with action that could go toe-to-toe even gaming’s most loved roguelite titans, Hades is both exceptional and essential, pitting you as one of the most complete, rounded protagonists you’ll ever meet, rebelling against something he doesn’t even comprehend.
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

Soviet Union-Set Shooter Atomic Heart in Polishing Stage, Dev Says PS4 Performance Is ‘Stable’

First-person shooter Atomic Heart is in the stage of “polishing and final assembly,” but developer Mundfish isn’t able to announce a release date yet. Unveiled in 2018 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, Atomic Heart is set in alternate history in the Soviet Union. The game quickly caught attention, with many comparing it to high-profile franchises like BioShock. Mundfish later announced PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions, and has now promised fans that last-gen versions aren’t being shafted and that Atomic Heart‘s performance on the PlayStation 4 is “good” and “stable.”
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

Abandoned Realtime Experience App Runs into Issues Just as it Was Supposed to Launch its First Trailer

Everyone was eager to see what questions August 10 would answer (or ask) about BLUE BOX Game Studios’ Abandoned. The game, which has been mired in false conspiracy that it’s actually a Kojima ruse for a new Silent Hill game (that also somehow involves Metal Gear Solid) was supposed to see the launch of the Abandoned Realtime Trailers app on PS5 today with a fresh update that gave fans their first glimpse at the game. However, things haven’t gone smoothly, and the update is still unavailable to players an hour after it was supposed to launch (which itself was the result of several delays).
Video GamesTwinfinite

Splitgate’s Queues Are Still Worth the Wait

Every once in a while, a new game seemingly comes out of nowhere and takes the world by storm. In 2017, it was Fortnite, last year Among Us went from being an obscure title to the smash-hit social savior in the pandemic, and in 2021 it’s Splitgate’s time to shine. Having been in beta on PC for over two years, the game’s only risen to prominence now thanks to its beta release on PlayStation and Xbox consoles in the past few weeks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy