Pet Poolooza and Clear the Shelters Events to Benefit T. Russel Reitz Animal Shelter

MANHATTAN — The annual Pet Poolooza event will return to City Park Waterpark this year on Saturday, August 21 from 1:00 – 4:00 PM. People are invited to bring their dogs to enjoy the last day of the waterpark season and cool off at the pool for a suggested $10 entry donation per pet. All donations will benefit the City of Manhattan T. Russel Reitz Animal Shelter. Donations may be made by cash or check only. Credit and debit cards are not accepted.