No-balance-transfer-fee cards can help you pay down debt faster without worrying about high-interest rates or transfer fees. If you're facing an uphill battle against credit card debt, a balance-transfer credit card can offer a valuable reprieve. These cards let you move a balance from an existing, high-interest account to a new card with a low -- or even a 0% introductory interest rate -- for a set period of time, typically between 12 and 20 months. During the low-interest period, you can pay down the principal without getting buried under new interest.