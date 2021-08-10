Community Outreach & Financial Empowerment Officer at Old National Bank. Old National Bank is pleased to welcome Corrie Maki Knudson as Community Outreach & Financial Empowerment Officer. With nearly 20 years of community outreach experience, Corrie, who offices in Blaine, will develop and implement a broader community outreach strategy with a focus on meeting critical needs in underserved communities. Corrie will also focus on developing strategic community partnerships and sourcing impactful engagement activities. Welcome Corrie!