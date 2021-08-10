Cancel
Eau Claire, WI

Cargill and Continental Grain team up to buy Sanderson Farms

By Amie Winters
WEAU-TV 13
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - This week’s Crop Progress Report shows the corn crop across the country got a little bit better over the past week. It’s now rated 64% good to excellent—gaining back the 2% it lost in the ratings the week before. But it’s still the crop’s third lowest rating for this late in the season over the past 12 years. The main reason for the jump this week’s improvement was the 11% jump in condition for the Illinois corn crop. Maturity of the crop is right on schedule as 95% of the corn has silked while 56% of the crop is in the dough stage, but only 8% of the corn has dented—slightly behind average. The soybean crop didn’t change over the past week as it is once again rated 60% good to excellent—like corn, the third lowest rating for this late in the season in the last 12 years. Development of the soybeans is ahead of schedule, though, as 91% of the plants are blooming and 72% are setting pods.

